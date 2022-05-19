Law and Order Organized Crime Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, and Matt Olmstead, the crime series ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ is part of the ‘Law & Order‘ franchise. The spinoff follows Detective Elliot Stabler from ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘ who comes back to New York after the murder of his wife. He joins the city’s police department as a part of the Organized Crime Task Force under Sergeant Ayanna Bell.

The show has been praised by many for its thrilling nature and activating storyline. Fans of the prequel were especially eager to see how Elliot fares in the aftermath of his wife’s death. The series first aired on April 1, 2021, and completed its second season recently. Viewers are eager to know if the show will continue for another installment. If you want to learn more about the potential season 3 of the series, we have your back!

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Release Date

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ season 2 premiered on September 23, 2021, on NBC, with the finale airing on May 19, 2022. The fourth season has 22 episodes that run for about 42 minutes each.

As for season 3 of the crime series, we have some great news! NBC announced the show’s renewal for a third season on May 10, 2022. The continuation is not that surprising given the popularity of the series. The spinoff is the most-watched show in its timeslot and has fans of all age demographics. Given such stellar numbers and fanbase, the decision to continue the series for a third season might have been that difficult for the network.

Law & Order nights will continue to be elite. #LawAndOrder, #SVU, and #OrganizedCrime will return for new seasons this fall! pic.twitter.com/M5f9WDx3MF — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) May 11, 2022

The production of the third season is likely to commence within a couple of months after the renewal announcement. If things go according to plan, then based on the show’s history and filming circumstances, we expect season 3 to release sometime in Q3 2022.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

We are positive that Christopher Meloni will reprise the role of Detective Elliot Stabler for the third season of the series. Danielle Moné Truitt may also come back as Sergeant Ayanna Bell. Actress Ainsley Seiger may be back as Detective Jet Slootmaekers, while Nona Parker Johnson may portray Detective Carmen Riley.

Other actors who might act in season 3 include Mykelti Williamson (Preston Webb) and Denis Leary (Frank Donnelly). The series has always welcomed several recurring actors whose presence for the third season will definitely help the show progress. We also cannot deny looking forward to possible crossover characters from shows like ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The season 2 finale leaves the viewers with multiple cliffhangers, making the audience even more eager for the next season. Elliot Stabler is as close as he has ever come to knowing the truth about his father. However, this changes his dynamic with the criminal gang called Brotherhood. Meanwhile, the task force is bent on locating and nabbing Preston Webb, while Donnelly is doing his best to cover his tracks.

With such thrilling storylines, season 3 is bound to be interesting. Stabler’s understanding of his father’s life is sure to bring a change in his own life as well as his perceptions. Webb has remained one of the most intriguing characters on the show, and the chase following him is as entertaining as it can be. How will Donnelly factor into all of this? Are there more shocking truths yet to be revealed? Season 3 of the crime series is sure to answer these questions and many more!

