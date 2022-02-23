Law and Order Season 21 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘Law & Order’ is returning with a brand new season with new cases and problems emerging in New York City. Like its predecessors, the first half of every episode will cover the investigation of a murder and the second part will follow the prosecution of the criminal by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Besides familiar faces, there will be new appearances about to shake up the storyline. As Sam Waterston completes his 17th season of ‘Law & Order,’ we’re equally thrilled to catch the season premiere. If you’re a fan, here is all that we know about season 21 episode 1!

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Law & Order’ season 21 episode 1 is scheduled to release on February 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC. New episodes are slated to release on Thursdays. Each one is 40-48 minutes long.

Where to Watch Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1 Online?

To watch ‘Law & Order’ season 21 episode 1 as and when it airs on NBC, tune into the network at the date and time mentioned above. You can visit NBC’s official website and watch it there shortly after its television premiere. You can access the show on live streaming platforms such as DirecTV, Sling TV, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. If you’re subscribed to VOD platforms, new episodes will shortly be available on Vudu, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Amazon Prime Video.

Law & Order Season 21 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘Law & Order’ season 21 is titled ‘The Right Thing.’ It will follow new characters, Bernard and Cosgrove. They will have been newly assigned as partners, and their first case will be about the murder of an eccentric entertainer. Meanwhile, the DA’s office will be taken over by a dispute over a leaked confession. All in all, the new edition will be a continuation of the previous one as the police investigate crime, and the district attorneys prosecute criminals. Moreover, we can hope to see real-life current affairs dominate the storyline once again. Here’s a trailer for the new season!

Law & Order Season 21 Cast

‘Law & Order’ season 21 will feature Sam Waterston as District Attorney Jack McCoy. The new season will mark Waterston’s 17th year on the show. Anthony Anderson will essay the role of Detective Kevin Bernard. S. Epatha Merkerson might return to play Anita Van Buren. Alana de la Garza will portray Assistant District Attorney Connie Rubirosa. Jeremy Sisto might be back as Cyrus Lupo, and Linus Roache might star as Executive Assistant District Attorney Michael Cutter.

The show is reported to be welcoming new actors as well. The ‘Law & Order ‘team will be graced by Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon. Jeffrey Donovan will star as Detective Frank Cosgrove. Hugh Nancy and Odelya Halevi will feature as new characters Nolan Price and Samantha Maroun, respectively.

