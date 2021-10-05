Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

In the third episode, Benson tries to catch a serial rapist, whose latest victim is lying injured at the hospital. Even though his identity is no secret, his good rapport with the cops and close ties with the underworld make it difficult for the SVU to arrest him. Likewise, you’ll find the highlights of episode 3 laid out at the bottom. Now, you can read about ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ season 23 episode 4 here!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ season 23 episode 4 is set to premiere on October 7, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. After the two-episode premiere, the show is slated to release one episode every Thursday. Every installment has a runtime of around 40 minutes.

Where To Stream Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 4 Online?

‘Law and Order: SVU’ season 23 episode 4 can be caught on NBC if you tune into the network at the above-mentioned date and time. It also will be made available on NBC’s official website and app shortly after its original premiere. Additionally, you can catch the action unfolding on the subscription-based service Hulu.

If you seek live TV alternatives, the show is also available on Peacock TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, City TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In case you don’t want to invest in any of these services, you can watch the already released episodes on VOD platforms such as Spectrum TV, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Google Play.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode, titled ‘One More Tale of Two Victims,’ awaits a lot of action and drama as the SVU will chase after a serial rapist responsible for attacking mothers with young children. Moreover, Benson and Fin will struggle to keep themselves afloat under Chief McGrath’s domineering watch. Kat’s absence will further aggravate the situation as they are now running out of allies. With McGrath as the primary overseer of the operation, Benson will have to work harder to keep the ideals and objectives of the operation in line. Here’s a promo for you to watch!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode, titled ‘I Thought You Were on My Side,’ follows a torrid case of sexual assault on a 25-year-old singer named Tara. She is about to perform at a private event where Gabe Navarro, the host of the party, attacks her. Before Tara could escape, he slaps her hard on the back, due to which she tumbles down the staircase. Benson and Rollins rush to Laguardia Hospital to enquire about Tara’s tragic fall. She admits that Gabe has assaulted her sexually but would get away because of his close connection with several cops.

Tara admits that Gabe has assaulted her sexually but would get away because of his close connection with several cops. This is further reiterated when the staff speaks in favor of Gabe, as witnessed by Rollins. Moreover, there is no security footage to back up Tara’s claims. Benson and Fin record a phone conversation between Gabe and Tara, to gain at least some leverage against the culprit. Rollins and Fin also find two other rape survivors who Gabe assaulted. On top of that, he has multiple identities and affiliations with criminal organizations all over the world.

Benson approaches Gabe with heavy evidence against him, so he informs them about his boss, Anton, who has disappeared. However, the police find a crawlspace at his place, which leads them to Gabe and Anton trying to escape. Stabler then shoots Gabe, and Anton is arrested as well. The only catch is that Gabe is under witness protection, which Benson had no clue about. Benson talks to Tara, who is furious.

