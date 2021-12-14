Law and Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 10 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Olivia and Carisi spring into action in this week’s episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 23. The show unravels at the courtroom that awaits the trial of Richard Wheatley, the most dangerous antagonist Olivia has ever faced. He is accused of killing Kathy Stabler, Elliot’s wife, but the tables suddenly turn in his favor when he hires a new lawyer. The recap section will provide you with all the latest details about the show. Now, we are excited to tell you everything we know about episode 10!

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 10 Release Date

The show has unfortunately entered a hiatus set to end next year. Following the break, ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ season 23 episode 10 will premiere on January 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET on NBC. This gripping crime drama series usually releases new episodes on Thursdays. Every installment has a runtime of around 40–44 minutes. The upcoming episode will mark the winter premiere of the current season.

Where to Stream Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ season 23 episode 10 on NBC if you tune into the network at the above-mentioned date and time. It also will be available on NBC’s official website and NBC app shortly after its premiere. Additionally, you can catch the action unfolding on the subscription-based service Hulu.

If you seek live TV alternatives, the show is also available on Hulu+Live TV (through NBC), Peacock TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, City TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In case you don’t want to opt for any of these services, you can watch the already released episodes on VOD platforms such as Spectrum TV, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Google Play.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 10 Spoilers

We can hope to see more of nefarious criminal Richard Wheatley in the tenth episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 23. As the jury has been deadlocked, the future of the case remains uncertain. However, Elliot is slowly losing hope. Now that Eli has escaped, his father might feel even more helpless. The winter premiere will thus throw some light on Eli’s whereabouts. His history of drug use might just become a matter of the present. Here is a promo that might interest you!

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9 Recap

‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 23 episode 9, titled ‘People v. Richard Wheatley,’ starts with Olivia having a brief encounter with Elliot, whose wife’s gravesite they are all gathered at. Although his son Eli visibly seems to be doing better, he is 24×7 under his father’s surveillance. Wheatley’s new lawyer turns out to be former assistant district attorney Rafael Barba. He entertains the possibility of the New York Police Department framing Wheatley for murder.

At the trial, Baptiste questions Olivia while Barba points the finger at Elliot’s problematic disciplinary record. Barba ultimately states that the NYPD has tampered with the evidence putting Izak Bekher and Wheatley’s innocence under threat. Olivia confronts Eli about showing up drugged and sending her a letter he didn’t even write. When Angela is about to testify, Barba brings up her affair with Elliot. She is then forced to admit that she has feelings for him. Elliot freaks out at the stand when Barba brings up his PTSD, his family problems, and other problems that could taint the credibility of his statements.

A few moments later, Elliot finds the perfect chance to taunt and provoke Wheatley at the men’s urinal, which motivates the criminal to appeal to the jury in his own words. Wheatley openly blames Bekher for Kathy’s murder, and a little uneasiness in the courtroom leads to more of that when he proceeds to threaten Carisi’s life. Before the jury declares that it is deadlocked, Wheatley asks Barba to be his advisor, but he declines the offer. The judge then rules for a mistrial against Baptiste and Carisi’s wishes. Elliot believes that they have lost besides wrapping his head around the news of his son’s disappearance.

