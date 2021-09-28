Law and Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the second episode of the third season, Danny Q goes undercover as Joe Velasco, a name he used during the time he was a full-time agent. The team quickly catches up with the assailant, Howard, who had impregnated Jenna when she was 15. To know more about what happens, head to our detailed refresher at the bottom. Now, we’re here to share all about episode 3!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ season 23 episode 3 is set to premiere on September 30, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. After the two-episode premiere, the show is slated to release one episode every Thursday. Every installment has a runtime of around 40 minutes.

Where To Stream Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 3 Online?

‘Law and Order: SVU’ season 23 episode 3 can be caught on NBC if you tune into the network at the above-mentioned date and time. It also will be made available on NBC’s official website and app shortly after its original premiere. Additionally, you can catch the action unfolding on subscription-based service Hulu. If you seek live TV alternatives, the show is also available on Peacock TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, City TV, and YouTube TV. If you don’t want to invest in any of these services, you can catch the older episodes on VOD platforms such as Spectrum TV, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu while the latest season is additionally available on Google Play.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode titled ‘I Thought You Were on My Side,’ the team might have to compensate for the absence of two pivotal members, Kat and Garland, who are not in the force anymore. So the team might be looking for new people capable of handling their responsibilities. On the other hand, Benson and Rollins will appeal to the FBI and the Organized Crime bureau for the sake of the next case involving a rape victim. The culprit will turn out to be a dangerous mobster.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 23 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode titled ‘Never Turn Your Back on Them,’ Danny Q is eager to help the ongoing investigation against Howard, so he finds a way to contact Jenna, the only person who could help the SVU team. Danny Q used to be an undercover cop named Joe Velasco, who excels in investigative work, and sure enough, he leads the team to a place where Jenna might be hiding. Just as Detective Kat goes in, she takes two gunshots while Velasco stops Jenna from escaping.

Kat almost flatlines but is brought back through repeated shocks followed by surgery. Velasco and Rollins realize that her father had troubled Jenna when she was younger. Her mother further tells Velasco how Jenna got pregnant with Howard’s baby when she was 15. Benson and Carisi approach Howard with all the evidence they have against him. Howard discloses that Gold is the one behind everything and that all Howard did was follow his orders.

However, as matters turn overly political, Gold remains unprosecuted. Detective Kat has a word with Benson about her future that looks bleak if she stays back in the SVU. She does not plan to follow Benson’s footsteps and spend 20+ years in the division, which she finally understands. The declining ethics of the unit prompts Garland to leave the force, as a result of which McGrath endows Benson with more responsibility.

