Law and Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

The fifth episode of season 23 addresses the immovable hold social media nowadays has on the public, which could sometimes lead to dangerous results. Two influencers, Liam and Tate, are accused of rape, but when the cops come around to persecute them, their enraged followers throw a lot of judgment and hate upon the police. For a better idea of what transpires in episode 5, refer to the recap we have laid out. Now, we’re here to provide you with the latest updates on episode 6!

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ season 23 episode 6 is set to premiere on October 21, 2021, at 9 pm ET on NBC. The show releases one episode every Thursday. Every installment has a runtime of around 40–44 minutes.

Where to Stream Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ season 23 episode 6 on NBC if you tune into the network at the above-mentioned date and time. It also will be available on NBC’s official website and app shortly after its original premiere. Additionally, you can catch the action unfolding on the subscription-based service Hulu.

If you seek live TV alternatives, the show is also available on Hulu+Live TV (through NBC), Peacock TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, City TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In case you don’t want to invest in any of these services, you can watch the already released episodes on VOD platforms such as Spectrum TV, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Google Play.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 Spoilers

Titled ‘The Five Hundredth Episode,’ episode 6 will be crucial for Benson, who might have to take a step back into her past because of Amaro’s involvement in a case. He will enlist help from the SVU to save an innocent man who has been wrongly convicted of a crime. In the process, someone familiar will reenter Benson’s life, and the person in question must have had close ties with her in the past. So next week might reveal a lot about the commanding officer of the SVU, who is otherwise known for her earnestness and diligence. Here is a promo that you might be interested in watching!

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode, titled ‘Fast Times @TheWheelhouse,’ opens with an influencer named Willa, who posts a video on her TikTok feed stating she has been raped by two members of a content house called TheWheelhouse that she attended. When Liv finds out, she and Rollins ask Willa to narrate the whole story. As per her statement, two members of the house, Tate and Liam, sexually assaulted her, but she has no proof to support her claim.

Willa returns to the house bearing a hidden camera, but the alleged assailants catch her and force her to change her word. They post another video misbehaving with the cops, so the SVU brings them in. Their followers, as a result, end up vandalizing the courthouse upon learning that a trial awaits their beloved influencers. In the meantime, another member of The Wheelhouse named Diggy ends up posting a video where he is supporting Willa.

At court, the jury takes the defendants’ side, and the head juror even takes a selfie with the boys. Thinking there might be something he is missing, Carisi investigates their relationship with the jurors and realizes that the brothers had bribed them to declare a verdict in their favor. After they are exposed, Tate and Liam are ultimately sentenced to years in prison. Diggy then decides to rebrand The Wheelhouse into a safe space where people can talk about their struggles and vulnerabilities.

