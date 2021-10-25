Law and Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

It is a monumental week for ‘Law & Order: SVU’ as the show completed its 500th episode with episode 6 of season 23. It is an episode that puts Benson on the forefront as she runs into a person from her past. Shocked and bewildered, she tries to make sense of the situation when her friend reveals that he needs her help solving a case dating back to the 90s. If you wish to learn more about the events of episode 7, we’d like you to go through the recap in the last section. Curious about the release date and other details of the upcoming episode, we have you covered!

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7 Release Date

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to enjoy a new episode of season 23 next week. After a two-week-long hiatus, ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ season 23 episode 7 will premiere on November 4, 2021, at 9 pm ET on NBC. After that, this gripping crime drama series will get back to its weekly release schedule with new episodes airing on Thursdays. Every installment has a runtime of around 40–44 minutes.

Where to Stream Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ season 23 episode 7 on NBC if you tune into the network at the above-mentioned date and time. It also will be available on NBC’s official website and NBC app shortly after its premiere. Additionally, you can catch the action unfolding on the subscription-based service Hulu.

If you seek live TV alternatives, the show is also available on Hulu+Live TV (through NBC), Peacock TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, City TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In case you don’t want to invest in any of these services, you can watch the already released episodes on VOD platforms such as Spectrum TV, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Google Play.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 7 Spoilers

After a long gap, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 23 will return with its seventh episode titled ‘They’d Already Disappeared.’ It will be an intense hour revolving around the disappearance of a teenage sex worker. The case will call forth Rollins and Velasco’s expertise. They’ll come across her name in the list of missing people who have been neglected, and in the process, find clues essential for the investigation. It might be the work of a serial killer on the loose, but the case will leave Benson flabbergasted! Here is a promo that you can refer to for more details!

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ season 23 marks the show’s 500th episode. The intense installment follows Benson as she bumps into an old associate, Amaro, in the interrogation room. He needs Benson’s help to reopen a case from the 1990s at the request of a true-crime writer. The incident revolves around 15-year-old Haley West, who was raped by her boyfriend Ian as per his confession. However, he retracted his statement during the trial and has maintained his stand ever since.

The writer turns out to be Burton Lowe, Benson’s ex-fiancé during college days. As they look into Haley’s contacts, they come across her tennis coach, Mr. Murray, who had never been investigated because of his close ties with her family. However, he shocks everyone by pleading guilty. Meanwhile, Benson and Burton make up for lost time and get cozy in his hotel room. However, Ian’s lawyer walks up to Benson and warns her against her long-lost love, who has a bad reputation with the ladies.

A younger woman also claims to have been raped by Burton, which makes Benson realize how gullible she had been. Although it seemed like they were in love, Benson was a 16-year-old who was dancing to the tunes of an older boy back then. Contrary to what she has always believed, her mother Serena truly looked out for her by pulling them apart. Without any second thoughts, Benson breaks it off with Burton, and in the last few moments, leaves an apologetic voicemail for Nick.

