A spinoff of the popular TV crime drama ‘Law and Order,’ ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ has garnered quite a dedicated fanbase since its premiere in September 1999. As the name suggests, the Special victims Unit deals with cases that require a specialist on board. Mainly taking on cases related to sexual crimes like rape, domestic violence, and pedophilia, the Special Victims Unit also takes over when a victim requires special attention. Using the tried and tested procedural crime drama framework as a backbone, the show also touches on relatable issues like gender, sexual identities, and equality rights.

Created by Dick Wolf, the show has received favorable reviews throughout its long runtime. The series has also been praised for its wonderful performances and authentic portrayal of real-world issues. With season 22 now behind us, fans have been anxious to know when ‘Law and Order: SVU’ will return. Well, we come bearing answers!

Law and Order: SVU Season 23 Release Date

‘Law and Order: SVU’ Season 23 will premiere on NBC on September 23, 2021. Fans are in for a treat as NBC has revealed that the premiere episode of season 23 will be a two-hour special.

Season 22 began airing on November 12, 2020, and concluded on June 3, 2021. The season ran for 16 episodes, with each having an average runtime of 40-44 minutes. Although the Covid-19 pandemic delayed season 22’s production, season 23 should not face any such delay as the pandemic restrictions have since relaxed. Furthermore, Dick Wolf’s production company, Wolf Entertainment, has signed a five-year contract with Universal Television, which means fans can expect to see ‘Law and Order: SVU’ return for its 24th season in 2022.

Law and Order: SVU: Season 23 Cast: Who Is In It?

Lead actress Mariska Hargitay will be back in the shoes of Captain Olivia Benson in season 23 of ‘Law and Order: SVU.’ Also confirmed to make a return to our screens are Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins, Demore Barnes as Christian Garland, Jamie Gray Hyder as Katriona Tamin, Ice-T as Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, and Peter Scanavino as Dominick Carisi.

With the show following a police procedural framework, every new episode introduces a new crime, and we might get to see numerous new faces playing different side characters. Additionally, although nothing is confirmed as of yet, recurring cast members who might return include Tamara Tunie as Medical Examiner Melinda Warner, Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter-Benson, Lou Martini Jr. as Ron Freddo, Ashley Taylor Greaves as Gabrielle Taylor, Kathryn Kates as Marlene Simons, and Jennifer Esposito as Phoebe Baker. Moreover, Christopher Meloni might also show up as Elliot Stabler if there is a crossover episode with ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime.‘

Law and Order: SVU Season 23 Plot: What Can It Be About?

‘Law and Order: SVU’ has always been known to mirror actual world events through the storyline. Season 22 features some pretty hair-raising cases like the murders of two teenage girls, a domestic and child abuse case, as well as the murder of a young Italian girl. Moreover, the team also investigates the sexual assault history of a judge who announces that he is running for the Attorney General of New York. Additionally, season 22 also features the Covid crisis and shows the effect of the pandemic on ordinary citizens as well as law enforcement. Coming to the overarching storylines, the 22nd season touches on Phoebe and Fin’s wedding. We also witness the return of Elliott Stabler on a crossover episode with ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ and see how Amanda Rollins deals with her father’s deteriorating health.

Being a police procedural, season 23 is sure to bring a host of new cases for the team to investigate. There are sure to be more terrifying crimes and exciting action sequences. Moreover, the 23rd season can also touch on Fin and Phoebe’s road together and delve deeper into Amanda’s father, Jim Rollins’ life. With numerous storylines to explore and even more to create, ‘Law and Order: SVU’ season 23 is shaping up to be quite a thrilling watch.

