Law and Order SVU Season 24: Renewed or Cancelled?

The first of the many spin-offs of ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Law and Order: SVU’ is a crime drama series that follows the titular Special Victims Unit, which consists of a specially trained group of NYPD detectives. Set in New York City, these detectives investigate sexually related crimes as they try their best to keep their personal lives separated from these investigations. Created by Dick Wolf, the legal drama series first released on September 20, 1999, on NBC.

The show tackles some real-life issues surrounding the criminal justice system by focusing mainly on sexually based crimes, which are quite prevalent in society. It reflects the harsh reality that we live in by depicting some gruesome crimes quite realistically. This has allowed the show to garner a long-term fan following and appreciation from critics. As season 23 comes to a close, fans are already eager to know if there will be another round or not. Well, we have all the information about the same!

Law and Order: SVU Season 24 Release Date

‘Law and Order: SVU’ season 23 premiered on September 23, 2021, on NBC, with the season finale airing on May 19, 2022. The 23rd installment of the crime series consists of 22 episodes with a runtime of 40-46 minutes each.

As far as the show’s 24th iteration is concerned, we have some exciting news to share! On February 27, 2020, NBC officially picked up the long-running legal drama show for seasons 22, 23, and 24. This means that the show broke its own record of being TV’s longest-running primetime live-action series. Apparently, the three-year renewal of the show was part of a deal that the creator Dick Wolf had signed with ‘Law and Order: SVU’ studio Universal Television.

Apart from being an acknowledgment of the show’s legacy, the massive renewal is also based on the consistent ratings and viewership numbers that the series has been collecting for more than a couple of decades now. If we talk about the 2018-2019 season, ‘Law and Order: SVU’ was ranked first in TV’s most watched series with over 150 billion minutes viewed across the network, the USA, and Ion. Following the announcement of this massive renewal, Paul Telegdy, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, stated, “We are delighted, excited, and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

However, amidst this good news, there is a cause for disappointment for fans of the show as the longtime showrunner Warren Leight has stepped down from the next installment of the series, ending his second spell as the showrunner. So, fans might want to be ready to see a significant shakeup in the 24th iteration.

Having received an advanced renewal, the production team must already have a plan implemented in order to deliver the next season on schedule. Since the inaugural season, the show has released a new edition in September every year, bar a couple of times. So, if the production doesn’t get impeded by any external factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, we can expect ‘Law and Order: SVU’ season 24 to release in September 2022.

Law and Order: SVU Season 24 Cast: Who can be in it?

Most of the main cast members are highly likely to reprise their roles in the show’s record-setting 24th round. This includes Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson), Ice-T (Odafin Tutuola), Kelli Giddish (Amanda Rollins), Peter Scanavino (Dominick Carisi), Jamie Gray Hyder (Katriona Tamin), Demore Barnes (Christian Garland), and Octavio Pisano (Joe Velasco).

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the series are also expected to return, including Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler), Terry Serpico (Chief Tommy McGrath), Peter Hermann (Trevor Langan), Callie Thorne (Nikki Staines), and Tamara Tunie (Melinda Warner). Moreover, the makers of the show might introduce some new characters to keep the plot interesting. Thus, we may get to see a few fresh faces in the cast lineup.

Law and Order: SVU Season 24 Plot: What can it be About?

In the 23rd season, the detectives in the Special Victims Unit investigate several sexually based crimes together and get to the bottom of the truth, which is usually unexpected and horrifying. Amanda stumbles upon someone from her past and Benson suspects that her son is getting bullied. Carisi and Rollins wonder if disclosing their relationship to others would be a good idea.

At the end of the season, Benny agrees to meet with an old friend who wants to make up for his past mistakes. In the 24th round of the series, we expect the group of dedicated detectives to come across a new set of gruesome sexual crimes. We may see what the future holds for Carisi and Rollins’ relationship. In addition, we may get to see if Benny will completely forgive the old friend or hold a grudge.

