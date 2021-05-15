In ‘Law School’ episode 9, things get heated up at Yang’s trial. The nature of his claims is deemed fickle by Prosecutor Jin, who brings up Yang’s suspicious trip to Boston. To further complicate things, Seo’s sugar levels read normal, which hollows out Yang’s statement that he was off helping him out. If you need more details about the latest episode, we’ve laid out a detailed summary at the bottom. Now, if you’re curious about the next episode, here’s a short preview for ‘Law School’ episode 10!

Law School Episode 10 Release Date

‘Law School’ episode 10 is slated to release on May 19, 2021, at 3 AM ET on Netflix. Apart from Netflix, the show airs on the Korean cable channel JTBC. Two new episodes premiere every week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. ‘Law School’ episode 10 was initially scheduled to air on May 13, 2021, but got postponed by a week.

Where to Watch Law School Episode 10 Online?

Fans of the series can watch ‘Law School’ episode 9 as soon as it releases on Netflix. The show will comprise 16 episodes, with each one having a runtime of around 63 minutes. At present, ‘Law School’ is only available to stream on Netflix internationally, and audiences can subscribe to the streamer in order to access the episodes.

Law School Episode 10 Spoilers

The next episode of ‘Law School’ (episode 10) might close the lid on Seung-jae’s storyline concerning the laptops and his hideout at Yang’s office. Moreover, Seo’s health reports directly contradict Yang’s claim, so we might see the professor and his attorney find an effective way out of this mess. The episode will also feature another trial with Assemblyman Ko preparing his team to crush Ye-seul in court. But that won’t be easy as Yang will be representing her at the trial.

Besides, there is a huge stream of students backing her up against Ko. Furthermore, we also think Kang Dan might soon surprisingly show up. But before that, it is debatable whether Sol B will take to the stand, and even if she does, it might not work in her favor as suggested by Prosecutor Jin. At this point, we have no choice but to pin our hopes on Seung-jae, who is a crucial witness to the incident.

Law School Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode of ‘Law School’ kicks off with Ye-Seul trying to save her honor as Yang snatches her phone. She is then taken in by the police for questioning. Before Assemblyman Ko makes a rash decision, Joon-hwi reminds him that the girl was trying to stop the video from spreading. Elsewhere, Eun-Suk speaks to Yang about the cheating allegations imposed on Seung-Jae, which might actually be true. Finally, Yang realizes that Seung-jae could confirm his alibi in court.

At the trial, Prosecutor Jin brings up Yang’s flight to Boston and the one-way plane ticket. In Yang’s defense, he flew there to find Kang Dan. Jin also tells him to call Sol B to the stand, but he doesn’t and instead lets everyone know that a video of the hit and run incident was sent to him. Yang’s absence at the mock trial further worsens his case. He attributes it to Seo’s deteriorating health issues that urgently demanded his attention. But his sugar level readings seem normal, rendering Yang’s claim invalid.

Meanwhile, Joon-hwi installs a CCTV to keep an eye on Sol A. But Man-ho continues to torment her, mentioning Kang Dan’s call. At the hospital, Ye-seul gets tested for any signs of sexual trauma, which maddeningly angers Ko. He decides to take her down with everything he has got. Yang stonewalls him and assumes his position as Ye-seul’s prosecutor, requesting a jury trial.

