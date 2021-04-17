In the new Korean drama series, ‘Law School,’ the students and professors in the legal department of Hankuk National University become embroiled in an unusual case, and a battle of wits ensues. The second episode sees Yang Jong-hoon get arrested for the murder of Professor Seo Byung-ju and the authorities believe it to be a premeditated crime. As the police try to find a possible motive, we come to know about Professor Seo’s bitter relationship with his nephew.

In a March 2020 flashback, the students engage in a mock trial, while the present shows them take their exam. You can find more details about the episode in the recap summary that we’ve provided. Let us first take you through all the information we have on the upcoming episode 3 of ‘Law School.’

Law School Episode 3 Release Date

‘Law School’ episode 3 is scheduled to release on April 21, 2021, at 3 am ET on Netflix. The show is also broadcast on the Korean cable channel JTBC. Two new episodes are aired each week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Where to Watch Law School Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Law School’ episode 3 on Netflix. The show is slated to have a total of 16 episodes.

Law School Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 of ‘Law School’ should further deepen the mystery surrounding Seo’s whodunit murder case. We have already seen a small flashback of Joon-hwi pushing Seo down the stairs, but is he the murderer? That’s not clear yet. The next episode will see Joon-hwi’s aunt blame him for the murder, saying he did it to get his uncle’s inheritance. New information will come to light about Joon-hwi having hidden crucial evidence. At this point, the shadow of doubt is on everyone since there are a lot of suspicious characters, any of who could be the killer.

Law School Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘Law School’ opens with Prosecutor Yang saving Kang Sol-a from going to juvie in an October 2010 flashback. In 2020, Professor Yang gets arrested for the murder of Professor Seo Byung-ju, with the police investigator revealing that they believe Yang spiked Seo’s coffee with meth in order to kill him. Yang Jong-hoon “pleads the fifth” and is uncooperative with the investigators, further casting suspicion over himself. At the university, the board and the faculty are debating whether Yang needs to be dismissed. Everyone is stressed because of the media glare and the negative press.

The police discover video footage from the Jurae-dong hit-and-run case on Professor Yang’s phone. In a 2008 flashback, we see that Yang, after speaking to Lee Man-ho, is linking Professor Seo to the crime. The police believe they’ve found the motive. In March 2020, Han Joon-hwi is petitioning against the appointment of Professor Seo, his uncle with whom he shares a bitter relationship. In the present, the students are sitting for their midterms.

Sol-a and Joon-hwi visit Professor Yang in jail and tell him that Joon-hwi got acquitted at the mock trial even though he was guilty. Joon-hwi then asks Yang if he killed Seo. The episode flashes back to 2 pm, October 5, 2020, when Seo asked for a 30-minute recess. During his break, Yang caught him with meth and threw it away, giving his friend a coffee with sugar to help him recover from the hypoglycemic shock. In the present, Yang turns to Joon-hwi and says, “It was you,” just as a flashback shows Joon-hwi pushing Seo down the stairs.

Read More: Best Korean Dramas on Netflix