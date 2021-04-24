‘Law School’ episode 4 further twists the events that led to Byung-ju’s death, causing the audience to question what is real and what is a fabrication. Professor Yang survives the attack on him and recovers after an unknown donor donates his blood for a transfusion. Joon-hwi is cleared of suspicion in his uncle’s murder case, but the college dismisses Yang because of all the negative press. To know exactly how things transpire in the latest episode of ‘Law School,’ you must read through the summary we have provided in the recap section. Before you do that, let us look at the overview for the upcoming ‘Law School’ episode 5.

Law School Episode 5 Release Date

‘Law School’ episode 5 is scheduled to release on April 28, 2021, at 3 am ET on Netflix. The show is also broadcast on the Korean cable channel JTBC. Two new episodes are aired each week on Wednesdays and Thursdays, which means you can catch the sixth episode on April 29.

Where to Watch Law School Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Law School’ episode 5 on Netflix. The show is slated to have a total of 16 episodes with an approximate runtime of 63 minutes each.

Law School Episode 5 Spoilers

There are too many puzzle pieces unaccounted for at this point in the show to make any sense of the story. Every new episode seems to point at a different suspect in Byung-ju’s murder. In the upcoming episode 5, it seems the suspicion will fall upon Sol-B. It will have something to do with her allegedly plagiarized dissertation. Professor Yang will be banned from the school premises on account of how he has been dismissed from his job. Yang will do all that he can to catch the real culprit behind his friend’s death, but how much of the truth can he really uncover while working from the outside? The next episode should provide some more clarity.

Law School Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode begins on March 2, 2020, at the Hankuk Law School Entrance Ceremony. We find out that Seo donated a hefty amount to the college after being acquitted by the Supreme Court. The episode cuts to the present day when Professor Yang is still in the hospital, in a critical condition. He needs a donor for a blood transfusion. Joon-hwi discourages Man-ho from giving his blood. His reverse psychology works, and Lee Man-ho donates his blood (anonymously) to save Yang’s life.

A second autopsy report suggests a brain hematoma in the deceased body of Professor Seo, a critical bit of information that was left out in the original document. Before he returns to the class, Yang tells the media that he will be suing Prosecutor Jin Hyeong-u for publicizing facts about his alleged crime. We also get to see Joon-hwi’s version of events (and maybe even the truth). Sol-a gets the highest grade in her class, much to the annoyance of Bol-B. Joon-hwi and Yang visit the cemetery together. The episode ends with Professor Yang getting an email about Kang Sol B’s plagiarized dissertation.

