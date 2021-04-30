In ‘Law School’ episode 6, the primary suspect is Kang Dan, whose confession does not seem convincing to Prosecutor Yang. At the trial, Kang Dan sticks to his words and reasserts that he is guilty. Yang tries to turn the tables in his favor, but the court is already adjourned. Sol A overhears a conversation between Yang and Kang. If you’re not aware of the events taking place in the latest episode, the recap section has all the details outlined. For those looking forward to the next episode, here’s everything we know about ‘Law School’ episode 7!

Law School Episode 7 Release Date

‘Law School’ episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 5, 2021, at 3 AM ET on Netflix. The show also airs on the Korean cable channel JTBC. Two new episodes drop each week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Where to Watch Law School Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Law School’ episode 7 on Netflix. The show is slated to comprise 16 episodes with a runtime of around 63 minutes each. As of now, ‘Law School’ is only available on Netflix internationally, and you will require an active subscription to access it.

Law School Episode 7 Spoilers

With Kang Dan establishing contact with Prosecutor Yang, ‘Law School’ has introduced another twist to its impenetrable cobweb of thought-provoking subplots. In episode 7, Lee Man-ho might come up with a new plan to fulfill his mission. His spying tactics are already annoying the hell out of Sol A, who is also concerned for her sister’s safety. As Kang Ju-man and his daughter Kang Sol B’s names check out of the suspect list, all eyes will naturally shift to Professor Yang. His innocence in this matter is questionable. We also cannot undermine Ji-ho’s possible role in the case. At this point, the only person who could be closer to the truth is Sol A, and we can expect her to learn about Professor Yang through her telephonic exchange with Kang Dan. Her opinion about Yang will degrade.

Law School Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode of ‘Law School’ opens with Sol A checking on her sister for the spray. Byeol uses it to defend herself against Man-ho. Sol A gets a warning for what is deemed as an illegitimate use of Man-ho’s pictures. Sol A and Joon-hwi find Byeol at home and stay in to take care of her. Joon-hwi recalls having met Sol A at the bookstore. Kang ignores Sol B’s call and claims to have killed the Professor. But Yang is not convinced.

Meanwhile, Ye-seul argues with her boyfriend while Joon-hwi and Sol A try to stay by her side. Sol B admits that Kang is her father. Yang asks Kang to prove his statements, but there is no evidence backing up his claims. Yang also wants to know how Kang got hold of his laptop password. At Professor Yang Jong-hoon’s first trial, Yang pleads not guilty. Kang testifies against it and reveals that the sugar packet belonged to him. Sol B beseeches the crowd to listen to Yang instead of her father. After the trial is over, Kang is hounded by reporters from all sides. Sol A thinks about Man-ho’s intention to find someone called Kang Dan. Her sister might be the key to catching him. Kang Dan wants to contact Prosecutor Yang.

