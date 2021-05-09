In ‘Law School’ episode 8, Yeong-chang devises a strategy to take down Yang at the trial. He convinces Ye-seul to testify, falsely claiming that she witnessed everything that had happened with her own eyes. But during the trial, she cowers in fear and blurts out the truth instead. If you want to know what happens next, you can read the recap at the bottom. For those of you anticipating the next episode, here’s a short preview for ‘Law School’ episode 9!

Law School Episode 9 Release Date

‘Law School’ episode 9 is scheduled to premiere on May 12, 2021, at 3 AM ET on Netflix. The show also airs on the Korean cable channel JTBC. Two new episodes release every week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Where to Watch Law School Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Law School’ episode 9 when and after it releases on Netflix. The show is slated to have 16 episodes, with each one having a runtime of approximately 63 minutes. As of now, ‘Law School’ is only available to stream on Netflix internationally, and you need an active subscription to access it.

Law School Episode 9 Spoilers

The next episode of ‘Law School’ (episode 9) will answer the biggest doubt that has been tearing away at our souls: Is Yeong-chang dead? After the horrifying accident in the last episode, it is hard to tell if he will survive. That leaves Ye-seul and Professor Yang, whose lives, in turn, depend on him. Ye-seul will be legally charged in case he wakes up. Furthermore, Man-ho might strike up a deal with Yang to get Kang Dan’s number. As gleaned from the previous episodes, there is no evidence suggesting that Yang is guilty. What could this mean for him? Meanwhile, Kang Sol A will continue to invest in her studies.

Law School Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode of ‘Law School’ Seung-jae is expected to reveal what actually transpired on the day of Seo’s death. Yang still thinks it is suicide. Man-ho’s alibi also checks out after he’s brought to the stand. Yeong-chang tells Ye-seul all about what he saw that day and plots to take down Yang. Joon-hwi has recordings of the reporters’ conversation in the bathroom, which initiates another deal involving Ji-ho as well. Yang is against using it as evidence, but Joon-hwi mentions how the glucometer was also not found in Seo’s belongings thereafter. Back on the day of Seo’s death, Seung-Jae had been hiding in Yang’s closet and was also the one to open his laptop.

Meanwhile, Yeong-Chang manipulates Ye-Seul to falsely claim that she had seen what happened with the coffee cup. As the third trial begins, Ye-seul lies about seeing Yang and the drugs. But the pressure mounting on her makes her crumble, and she takes back her statement. She tells everyone that she is being blackmailed and misled by Yeong-Chang, who takes his leave, defeated and frustrated. But he gets even with her when he releases the sex tape outside. Ye-Seul tries to get the phone back and, in the process, pushes him down. He begins to bleed dangerously, and as she is about to call Sol A, Yang snatches the phone away.

