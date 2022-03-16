Leave It to Geege Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Leave It to Geege’ is a documentary series titled after Geege Taylor, whose family is the main focus of the project. Geege is a phenomenal woman who survived breast cancer and is an active advocate of autism acceptance. The series gives the audience an honest glimpse into Geege’s life as a single parent of a child who has autism and is non-verbal. Geege, along with her children, family, and friends, form a chaotic and endearing family that you can’t help but wish to be a part of!

The Lifetime documentary aims to demystify the stigma and stereotypes around autism. The show is close to Geege’s heart, given her own journey as the mother of Pootie, who was diagnosed with autism as a baby. ‘Leave It to Geege’ provides an accurate representation of autism, including the celebrations and challenges that comes with it. Naturally, the viewers must be eager to know about a potential second season of this family’s adventures. If you are in the same boat, we have got you covered!

Leave It to Geege Season 2 Release Date

‘Leave It to Geege’ season 1 premiered on Lifetime on January 12, 2022, and ended its run on March 16, 2022. The first season stretches across 10 episodes, with each episode running for approximately 41 minutes.

As far as season 2 is concerned, here is what we know. As of now, there has been no announcement regarding the return of this heartwarming documentary series. However, the inaugural season of the show has been received quite well by the viewers. Touted as a first of its kind, the show’s depiction of the life of people with autism and how it affects those around them hits the mark. Viewers and critics across the board have applauded it for providing an accurate representation and showcasing that being diagnosed with autism is not the end of the world.

Geege stated that as a new parent, she had latched on to any piece of media that included characters on the autism spectrum. She found these portrayals lacking as they tended to portray only the darker parts and missed the joys that come with raising a child, no matter the unexpected hurdles. Given the marvelous handling of such an essential and delicate subject and the constant praise the show has garnered, we are quite hopeful that the series will be back with more adventures in the life of the Taylors. If and when that does happen, we expect ‘Leave It to Geege’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

Leave It to Geege Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The second season of the Lifetime documentary is sure to feature the Taylor family and their friends. This includes Geege Taylor, the matriarch of the family. Geege is a twice-divorced single mother who is also a breast cancer survivor. Geege’s son Pootie Taylor — who is living with autism, and her daughter Harper Taylor will also return if the show gets renewed for another round. Another hopeful presence in the potential season 2 might be Tyler-Curtis Elliott, Pootie’s caregiver and Geege’s friend.

Geege’s mother Puddin is a constant fixture in the life of this amazing family, and we hope to see more of her, along with Geege’s niece Mary Frances Jones, if another season comes about. The first season showcased the development of the bond between Pootie and Geege’s boyfriend, Mark George, and it would be amazing to see the continuation of the same. No show is complete without friends and ‘Leave it to Geege’ is the same; therefore, we hope to see Cree West and Nicky Stanley, who is also on the spectrum. Of course, any happy additions to this beloved family series will be more than welcome!

Leave It to Geege Family Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the finale of ‘Leave It To Geege,’ Tyler received the news regarding his autism evaluation, but he decided to keep it to himself. Given the range of the autism spectrum, some people who have autism might live their life without knowing it. However, a diagnosis or confirmation does change how a person views their life and those around them even though they remain the same person they were before the diagnosis.

Tyler’s awareness might show the audience how self-acceptance works when it comes to such news. In the final moments, we see Geege head to Atlanta, where she aims to meet with two congress members and talk about laws and policies that affect the people on the spectrum, including her son Pootie. We do wish her all the best in her quest to make the world a better place and hope to see the result of her efforts if a second season indeed comes around.

