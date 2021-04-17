In ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 10, Hope takes Cleo out for a picnic in the woods, but there seems to be a hidden motive behind her harmless façade. Malivore appears, and his presence threatens the Super Squad. To know what happens in the rest of the episode, you can go through our detailed recap. But first, here’s everything we know about the upcoming ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 11!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 11 will premiere on May 6, 2021, at 9 PM ET on The CW. Every episode has a runtime of around 45 minutes. The show is currently on a three-week hiatus.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 11 as the show airs on TV at the date and time mentioned above. Alternatively, you can watch the episode on The CW’s official website and The CW app one day after its cable television broadcast. You can stream the show on live TV websites such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. If not, you can purchase or rent the episode on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. Netflix users will also be able to access the latest season eight days after the season 3 finale airs on The CW. However, you can watch the previous seasons on Netflix, in case you want to revisit them.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 11 is called ‘You Can’t Run From Who You Are.’ Lizzie has lied to Josie about Finch because she wants to protect her sister from a wolf. But this may not be the right way to keep her away from him, especially because the upcoming episode will bring back Dark Josie. We all know Lizzie’s lie wouldn’t be forgiven that easily if Josie’s in her transformed state when she finds out. Meanwhile, MG and Will are going to keep an unconscious Finch at their hide-out. She does not know who they are, and in case Josie discovers the truth, things will take an ugly turn. Here’s the promo for the next episode!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

In ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 10, called ‘All’s Well That Ends Well,’ Hope takes out Cleo for a picnic in the woods not to bond with her but instead offer her up in exchange for their safety. But there is no point in doing so because it is difficult to make a banshee talk. But they eventually learn that Malivore gave his word to the banshee that he will let go of her if she gets Cleo. He also clubs in the possibility of Landon’s death if things don’t go according to his will.

Hope promises to protect Cleo, but the banshee suddenly reveals that her plan is to kill both Landon and Cleo. Hope’s powers work to her advantage as she fights her captor and breaks free. She hurriedly finds Cleo in the woods and makes up with her roommate. Alaric finds out that Malivore’s only reason to abduct Cleo is that she’s his muse. Hope and Landon are then reunited.

