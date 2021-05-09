In ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 11, Lizzie and MG poke Finch’s memory where they find valuable details from her past. Ethan ventures out into a life-threatening mission while Hope is attacked by a monster. Wade has credible doubts about an important matter at hand, which prompts Hope to consider the same. For more details about the rest of the episode, you can refer to the recap we’ve provided. Coming to what’s next, you can take a look at what you can expect from ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 12!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 12 will air on May 13, 2021, at 9 PM ET on The CW. Every episode has a runtime of around 45 minutes.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 12 on TV as the show airs at the date and time mentioned above. If not, you can go online and watch the latest episode on The CW’s official website and The CW app one day after it drops on its cable network. You can also watch the show live on websites like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. The episodes of ‘Legacies’ can be purchased or rented on VOD platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. Netflix users will be allowed to access the latest season eight days after the season 3 finale premieres on The CW. But you can still watch the remaining seasons here.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 12 is titled ‘I Was Made to Love You.’ The episode will pick up where it left off in the previous installment, with Wade voicing out his suspicions about Landon in front of Hope. She, too, will be struck with the same doubt. If that is truly the case, Hope might have to take a few steps back into the horrifying world of mysterious phenomena and entities because the real Landon might still be trapped there. Meanwhile, Alaric will be forced to work with one of his rivals from the past to unearth the secrets of an artifact. Finally, Ethan will tackle a dangerous problem seeing which MG will be bound to make a tough decision. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 11 is titled ‘You Can’t Run From Who You Are.’ In the episode, Lizzie makes MG get personal with Finch as he digs into his mind. Right before her dad’s death, she had transformed into a werewolf and was let into the truth before being pushed into taking his life. He wanted to stop her from taking an innocent life. Finch naturally gets upset. Meanwhile, Ethan rides solo as he seeks vengeance from a group of villains and gets severely beaten up. Lizzie promises to keep MG’s lie from Alaric.

Alaric loses the evidence that he collects after going to Triad HQ looking for answers about the device. Kaleb confesses his feelings for Cleo, who just wants him to become a better person. Hope and Landon take a trip to the prison world to hit up the necromancer with a plan, but they learn that he is dead. Elsewhere, Hope is bitten by a monster that compels her to run for her life, and Josie then seeks advice from Dark Josie, who helps her save Hope from the menace. Wade is suspicious about Landon and tells Hope that the new Landon might not actually be him.

Read More: Shows Like Legacies