In ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 12 that aired this week, Hope follows her intuition and locks up Landon, physically restricting him from escaping or attacking her. She coaxes him to tell the truth about his identity, eventually revealed to be the golem that she had created along with Cleo. The group has one last adventure with the necromancer as they find out who he really is. If you’re not aware of what happens next, you can go to the recap section for updates about the previous episode. As we proceed, you can check out the particulars for ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 13!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 13 will release on May 20, 2021, at 9 PM ET on The CW. New episodes drop on the network every week, and each one has a runtime of around 45 minutes.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 13 on your cable TV by tuning in to The CW during the time it airs. If that is not an option, you can go to The CW’s official website and The CW app one day after it releases on the cable network. Cord-cutters can watch the show live on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. You can also purchase or rent the episodes of ‘Legacies’ on VOD platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. The latest season will be available on Netflix, eight days after the season 3 finale premieres on The CW. Users of the streamer can, until then, watch the previous seasons here.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 13 is titled ‘One Day You Will Understand.’ The next episode might put a lot of pressure on Alaric as he’ll make one of the biggest decisions regarding a student of his. We all know that he is deeply devoted to the Salvatore School and terribly protective of his students, which is why he’ll approach Kaleb and Josie for help. They might add some perspective and make things easier for him. Furthermore, Cleo will open up about her past, which means that the episode might delineate her life before Salvatore. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 12 Recap

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 12 is titled ‘I Was Made to Love You.’ As Wade hashes out his thoughts about Landon, Hope also begins to think along the same lines. In the episode, she tries to get to the bottom of his case. She makes the radical decision to lock Landon up, hoping that it would make him talk. And sure enough, he is revealed to be the golem she and Cleo had conceived. But once again, Hope finds herself helpless when Cleo (from the artifact) declares that she wants her to become a vampire. But the real bone man makes an entry identifying itself as Landon.

Elsewhere, Josie finds the necromancer, whose presence makes her question everything she has ever learned. The group is shocked to learn that he’s actually Ted, who does not have any bad intentions against them. In fact, he revives Leonardo Da Vinci so that they can learn about the artifact. Later, when they’re spellbound by Cleo trapping them in Alaric’s office, Ted sacrifices himself to free them. MG uses his blood to save Ethan’s life, following which they discuss supernatural beings. But he immediately regrets his decision when Ethan implores him to turn him into a vampire. In the process of managing his whim, MG almost loses his life. Then he obliterates all his memories of their shared adventures.

