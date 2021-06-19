In ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 15, Lizzie and Hope are entangled in a hallucinatory mess that puts them in dangerous situations. In the process, Hope encounters a familiar face which she has to defeat. Elsewhere, Alaric reassembles Jed, Kaleb, and MG for a team-building session, but things get awry. For a comprehensive scoop on the latest episode, you can check out the recap section laid out at the bottom. Before the next episode releases, you can take a look at the particulars for ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 16!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 16 is scheduled to release on June 24, 2021, at 9 PM ET on The CW. Every episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 16 Online?

As per the timeslot mentioned above, you can watch ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 16 on The CW during the time it airs on the network. It is also possible to stream it later on The CW’s official website or The CW app. Cord-cutters can opt for live-streaming on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. You can even buy/rent the episodes of ‘Legacies’ on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. You can access the latest season on Netflix after the third season finishes airing on the network. Users can still stream the older seasons here as of now.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 16 Spoilers

In ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 16 titled ‘Fate’s A Bitch, Isn’t It?’ Hope will come in contact with someone from her past and be forced to get involved. Moreover, she might still be utterly disturbed about losing Landon. Lizzie might see through that and set up a rebound date to get her out of her rut. But things will not go as expected. Meanwhile, Kaleb and MG will kickstart the superhero chapter in their lives as they take on a new mission. For a sneak peek into the season finale, you can watch the promo here!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 15 Recap

In ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 15, titled ‘A New Hope,’ Lizzie finds herself stuck on a spaceship where she runs into an android named Josie. A friendly bot by nature, she helps her escape the vessel. As they approach Earth, Hope figures out that they have all been deceived by a hallucination. They subsequently enter a bar where they encounter a person resembling Ethan, who helps them evade the people tracking them. However, they are later captured only to be saved by a young boy called Hope Marshall, who wants to defeat The Hollow.

It is then revealed that Lizzie has conceived the first part of the story, and Josie took over thereafter. Hope tackles a masked villain, who is actually Malivore, and she needs to transform into a tribrid in order to gain the upper hand. Lizzie and Josie decide to help her out. As the three of them gather in a quick embrace, they feel something shift in the mud. At the barn, they spot Clark appearing from this unusual apparition. Alaric prepares Jed, Kaleb, and MG to go on a team-building mission to bury the Wendigo but the tables turn when they realize the Wendigo is alive. Dorian momentarily flatlines that causes Emma to lose her calm. MG finally kills the Wendigo so that they can actualize their mission. Emma confronts Alaric about his lies.

