‘Legacies’ season 3 came back with its 6th episode this week, where we witness Landon’s fight against the prison world. Meanwhile, the school is in chaos as Hope and the others try to organize a student tour. But more on that later! First, let us provide you with the details for the upcoming next episode. Here’s all that we know about ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 7.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 7 is scheduled to release on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 9 PM ET on The CW.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

Legacies Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

The 7th episode of ‘Legacies’ season 3 is called ‘Yup, It’s a Leprechaun, All Right.’ In the episode, Lizzie will suggest holding a fundraiser for the school when they run into financial troubles. Cleo will help Hope cope with her emotions. Meanwhile, MG will be seeking help from Alyssa. When a leprechaun shows up at the school, it might be what they need to turn their luck around. Here’s a teaser you can check out!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

The 6th episode, titled ‘To Whom It May Concern,’ kicks off with Landon walking into a diner where necromancer is also present. At the school, Rick tries to uplift Jo. Lizzie asks Hope to help her with the new student tours, which do not have too many people. The necromancer starts to taunt Landon at the diner, saying that Hope might have a new boyfriend. Before Landon leaves, the necromancer shows him the way out, but Landon is shackled to the place.

On tour at the school, Landon’s memories start haunting Hope. Only four students return, and they inform Lizzie about it. Rick tells Hope, Lizzie, and the others that they lost everyone after the battle with the necromancer. Jo meets Dorian, the new principal at Mystic Falls. Landon figures out a way to escape. Rick and Lizzie think of bringing Jo back. Hope suddenly realizes that the tour group is unconscious.

Rick and the others check in on Hope, who runs away. They need two more students to sign up for the tour. The necromancer and Landon try to unshackle themselves. Kaleb brings a student called Chloe to the school. Rick’s students are planning to get revenge on him. Chloe and Hope converse in the art room. She shares her fear and her memories with Chloe.

Landon and the necromancer figure out that the freezer in the shop is the way out. As they are fighting, Landon manages to gain the upper hand and reaches the freezer first. Chloe surrenders to Rick and signs up. Another student also signs up. On the other hand, MG is starting to move on from Alyssa. Lizzie is afraid that Jo might not remember her. The episode closes with Landon still stuck in the prison world.

