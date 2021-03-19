In ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 7, which aired this week, we saw Hope still searching for Landon. The group is also hosting a fundraiser at the school. In case you missed the episode, you can check out the recap section at the end. But for now, let us dive into the particulars for the upcoming episode – ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 8!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 8 will premiere on March 25, 2021, at 9 PM ET on The CW. Every episode has a runtime of around 45 minutes.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch the 8th episode of ‘Legacies’ season 3 on The CW by tuning in at the date and time as mentioned above. The episode will release on The CW’s official website and The CW app a day after it has finished airing on cable TV. The show is also available on live TV websites such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV, where you can watch it. Another option is to purchase or rent the episode on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. Netflix users will also have to wait eight days after the season 3 finale airs on The CW. In case you want to watch the first two seasons, they are available on the platform for you to stream.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 8 is called ‘Long Time, No See.’ In the episode, we will see MG finding himself on the outs with the Super Squad after a controversial decision he had made comes to light. Hope will put a risky plan in motion regardless of the potential consequences. Kaleb, Cleo, and Alaric will join forces when the latest monster shows up. You can watch the promo for the episode below!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

In ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 7, called ‘Yup, It’s a Leprechaun, All Right,’ Hope and Cleo talk about Landon, and she wants to help her out in some way. Rick wants Kaleb to take care of the fundraiser. Lizzie is about to use magic during the fundraiser. Kaleb catches leprechauns and keeps them in an attempt to save the school. A woman sees Hope’s clay model of Landon and wants to buy it. But when Hope refuses to sell, she tries to attack her.

Lizzie and Hope get into a tiff which is interrupted by Kaleb. Hope is planning to shut down the fundraiser and go to the portal. Jo consumes a herb that makes her spew out the truth. Hope tries to seek answers from the leprechauns. Cleo and Hope then enter the woods to find the portal. Meanwhile, the loan officer, Vera, discloses that his daughter does not get along with Lizzie, which is why he does not grant the loan.

The bank guard then informs Vera that it seems like a leprechaun stole their bank truck. It ends up eating all the money. Hope and Cleo chase after the leprechaun. It then pounces upon Rick, and Cleo finally terminates it through a spell. Jo wants another chance with Finch. Rick chances upon gold while Hope is still concerned about Landon as she would always keep looking for him. MG finally admits in front of Lizzie that he has the ascendant. But Hope ends up hearing it.

Read More: Shows Like Legacies