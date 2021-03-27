In ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 8, Hope invests everything she has in finding Landon. The others try to help her by inviting a monster. MG is being sidetracked by the group because of what he has done. If you’re looking for a recap of the previous episode, you can head to the bottom. But before you do that, you can first go through the details for the upcoming episode – ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 9!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 9 will premiere on April 8, 2021, at 9 PM ET on The CW. Every episode is around 45 minutes long.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

The 9th episode of ‘Legacies’ season 3 can be watched on TV by tuning in to The CW at the date and time as mentioned above. The episode will release on The CW’s official website and The CW app a day after its television broadcast. Cable-free options include watching the show on live TV websites such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. You can even purchase or rent the episode on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. Netflix users can stream the latest season eight days after the season 3 finale airs on The CW.

Legacies Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 9 is called ‘Do All Malivore Monsters Provide This Level of Emotional Insight?’ The episode will mostly showcase the diffusion of tensions brewing between Hope and Lizzie. The catalyst for this happens to be the arrival of the latest monster at school. This will force them to set aside their differences and work together to defeat the creature. Meanwhile, Alaric will come up with an excuse to keep tabs on Josie at Mystic Falls High, and Cleo will help Kaleb cope with a recent fallout with MG. You can watch the promo for the episode below!

Legacies Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

In ‘Legacies’ season 3 episode 8, called ‘Long Time, No See,’ Hope is certain that Landon has tried to reach her through her dreams. She conveys the same to Rick, who tells her not to rush into things. Everyone is set to boycott MG, including Kaleb, who is frustrated over MG having betrayed them. Lizzie momentarily casts them within the prison world where Hope catches hold of a letter from Landon.

Hope insists on going to find Landon, but Rick advises against it because there is a high chance Malivore will kill them. Hope is disheartened and decides to approach Jo for help. Cleo calls upon a monster thinking it might be of some use for Hope. They agree on using it to find Landon. Lizzie grabs the ascendant from MG and interrupts Jo’s mission.

Rick, Kaleb, and Cleo offer something of Landon’s possession to the monster. Lizzie and Hope use the ascendant, but there is an intense reaction that startles them. It seems to have been caused by Landon. Kaleb is thinking of softening up to MG. Lizzie has already told MG about Landon’s return. But MG feels dejected. Jo is about to take a break from school. Landon and Hope share a moment together, but a monster is silently watching them.

Read More: Shows Like Legacies