Legacies Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Hope and Landon finally reunite in the latest episode of ‘Legacies’ season 4. This dramatic encounter happens in the worst circumstances where neither of them is fully inhabiting their true spirits. Landon is hopelessly possessed by Malivore while Hope can no longer turn her back on destiny. Our recap will bring you up to speed with the latest developments. Now, let us dive into the details of season 4 episode 5!

Legacies Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 4 episode 5 is scheduled for release on November 11, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The episodes in the fourth season land on a weekly basis every Thursday.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

To watch ‘Legacies’ season 4 episode 5, tune in to The CW at the abovementioned date and time. It will also be available on The CW’s official website and The CW app. Those who do not have a cable subscription can watch the episode on YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Spectrum, and Xfinity. Alternatively, you can watch it on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. You can also catch up on the previous seasons on Netflix.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the fifth episode of the season, titled ‘I Thought You’d Be Happier to See Me,’ a miserable Hope will run into unexpected help. She will be pursued by Rebekah Mikaelson, who will approach her with a lot of fear in her heart. Hope’s last encounter with Landon has certainly left her in deep despair, and recovering from something as disastrously powerful would take a lot of time and effort. However, Rebekah will be ready to fight the worst. Meanwhile, Josie and Lizzie will face a troubling situation while MG will try his best to be of service. Lastly, Kaleb will have a change of heart, and the first person he will turn to for guidance is Cleo. Here is a brief look at what to expect from the upcoming episode!

Legacies Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode, titled ‘See You On the Other Side,’ Hope Mikaelson’s life hangs in the balance. As she drifts into an unnamed state of existence, she bumps into the Necromancer. She asks him if he actually thinks that her family will not find Peace unless Hope does, but the withdrawn creature has nothing to say except for a curt shrug and a mindless “maybe.”

Alaric is responsible for keeping peace at Mystic Falls, but the army of possessed townies makes it difficult for him to even survive this tumultuous ordeal. He is further pulled down by a dragon-powered Kaleb, who wants to make a public scene out of his death when Hope appears just in time to save her friend. Under the light of a crimson sky, Hope feeds on Alaric and changes into a Tribrid before showing Landivore (Landon possessed by Malivore) his actual place in this world.

Before Hope kills Landon, he reinhabits his own spirit to give one last kiss to Hope, who finally sends him into the afterlife. There he reunites with the Necromancer, who tells him that the worst is over in a cryptic manner. Hope struggles to register the enormity of what she just did and leaves without a shred of concern as Alaric lies on the street bleeding his guts out in the final moments of the episode.

Read More: Where Is Legacies Filmed?