Legacies Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of ‘Legacies,’ Hope is invited to a talent competition by her friends who want her to tap into her deeper self and at least exhibit a semblance of who she used to be. Lizzie is inside the therapy box where life is completely different from reality. She sets out on a mission of her own, but things don’t turn out the way she plans them to. Let us dive into the recap for more details about episode 7. Now, we’d like to help you gear up for episode 8!

Legacies Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 4 episode 8 is scheduled for release on December 9, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The episodes in the fourth season land on a weekly basis every Thursday.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

To watch ‘Legacies’ season 4 episode 8, tune in to The CW at the above-mentioned date and time. The episode will also be available on The CW’s official website and The CW app. Those who do not have a cable subscription, can watch the episode on YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, Spectrum, and Xfinity. Alternatively, you can watch the new episode on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play. You can also catch up on the previous seasons on Netflix.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 4, titled ‘You Will Remember Me,’ will be another attempt to bring Hope back into her human senses. Josie will lead the others and perhaps, fight till her very last breath. She will begin to search for answers while Hope, on the other hand, will look forward to undergoing yet another dangerous mission. Lizzie will turn to Cleo for inspiration and run into a surprise. Lastly, Landon will continue his quest for acquiring peace. Here is a promo you can watch for a better idea of what to expect!

Legacies Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

Hope’s friends exhaust all their options in the seventh episode, titled ‘Someplace Far Away From All This Violence.’ They organize a talent competition to connect with her, but their efforts turn out to be futile. Hope serves as the judge criticizing Pedro, whose drawing of Hope is met with awful threats. Even Cleo takes up Landon’s form and reads out the letter that he wrote to her before his death. Hope blames Cleo for Landon’s death. Dark Josie’s otherwise compelling ways also pale in front of Hope’s icy persona.

However, Hope fears confronting humanity as it could make her come to terms with what she did to Landon. In the meantime, Lizzie is inside the therapy box, and in this life, Alaric has been arrested for killing Josie, although she comes back to life later. Hope had turned Josie into a vampire, so Lizzie had to kill her. Lizzie has an uncle named Rick, who hands over a pair of guns — called Stefan and Damon —that could triumph over a Tribrid.

Lizzie realizes that she has to kill Hope. As Lizzie leaves the therapy box, she encounters Josie, who has been sent there by Hope. The Tribrid found herself incapable of killing Lizzie, so she ends up sending Josie in her place. Cleo, in the meantime, has kept her knowledge about the deadly tree to herself. If she chooses to tell Lizzie about it, things will spiral out of control.

