Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘Legacies‘ season 4, Josie descends into the therapy box and experiences a journey full of revelations and big changes. Hope is chosen as a top intern at a hospital, but she seems to have a condition that impacts her career. Seeing that, Josie rushes to her rescue. You can take a look at the recap if you need more details. Now, here is all that we may expect from episode 9 of the fourth season!

Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Legacies’ season 4 episode 9 is scheduled for release on December 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. The episodes in the fourth season usually land on a weekly basis every Thursday. It is worth noting that the upcoming episode is the last one before the show goes on a midseason break.

Where to Watch Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

To watch ‘Legacies’ season 4 episode 9, tune in to The CW at the above-mentioned date and time. The episode will also be available on The CW’s official website and The CW app. Those who do not have a cable subscription can watch the episode on YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Xfinity. Alternatively, you can watch the new episode on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Spectrum, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play. You can also catch up on the previous seasons on Netflix.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode, titled ‘I Can’t Be the One to Stop You,’ will be yet another hour focusing on Hope and the destruction she has gradually brought along. Josie might be the one needing help in taking down Hope. She will find herself in a tough situation also because of Lizzie, who is determined to fix the situation.

Apart from that, Josie’s struggles, as well as her past, might be mentioned. She will have an intimate conversation with Finch. Alaric, Landon, and Ted will experience a shocking event in the wake of their new quest. Lastly, MG, Jed, and Cleo will take care of things at The Salvatore School. Here is a promo you can watch for a better idea of what to expect!

Legacies Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8 of season 4, titled ‘You Will Remember Me,’ Josie’s entry into the therapy box turns out to be eye-opening for her. Hope has been thriving as a top intern at Mikaelson Memorial Hospital, but she collapses during surgery. Her sudden collapse jeopardizes her career in surgery until Josie finds information that counters Dr. Ted’s report on Hope’s possible medical diagnosis. However, this could end Josie’s career because she performed a security breach in order to gain confidential information.

The tables further turn when Hope discloses that she does have a condition. She has chosen to hide it because of the pressure mounting on her from all ends. Josie now has to find whether she has a future at The Salvatore School. Meanwhile, Aurora turns out to have kept in touch with Hope through phone calls. She wants to seek revenge from Hope, who she believes is indirectly responsible for Klaus’ death.

However, Hope manages to stop Aurora from killing her using the blade carved by Papa Tunde. Hope finishes off the witch and the werewolf thirds of the Triad. After that, she arrives at Aurora’s home, who introduces herself as the daughter of Count de Martel and the first vampire of Rebekah’s sire line. In the end, Aurora uses Hope’s unknown family history to perform a body swap as she goes in for the kill.

