Episode 11 of ‘Legends of Tomorrow‘ season 6 is a pleasant change of pace for the Waverider crew, who do not have to deal with any time-traveling shenanigans. Instead, the superheroes are forced to compete in a game of bowling with the fate of the earth at stake. The constant bickering among the group and some clever emotional moments make for an interesting episode. You can find a rundown of the episode’s events in the recap section. Before that, let’s take a look at what’s in store for the rag-tag band of superheroes in ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 12.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 12 will air on August 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. Fresh episodes of the show, with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes, land on the network every Sunday.

Where To Stream Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 12 Online?

To watch ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 12 on your television screens, simply tune in to The CW at the date and time stated above. You can also watch the new episode on The CW’s official website or The CW mobile app with the help of your active cable subscription details. Cord-cutters can stream the upcoming episode on live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Apple TV. You may also choose to buy the latest episode on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 12 Spoilers

The twelfth episode of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 is titled ‘Bored on Board Onboard.’ It will follow the Legends’ journey from the bowling alley in space back to earth. However, careless behavior from Constantine will likely make the group’s journey home longer than it needs to be. To pass the time on the ship, the group will play a murder mystery board game. Given the rugged nature and conflicting personalities of the team members, tension is bound to erupt. We could get to see the effects of the dark magic Constantine has been using, and a surprise visitor might catch the crew completely off guard. Here’s a promo for episode 12!

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 11 Recap

Episode 11 of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6, titled ‘The Final Frame,’ opens with the Waverider crew (Sara, Mick, Astra, and Spooner) discovering a device inside an alien pod in Kansas City, Kansas of 2021. The device teleports the Legends to a bowling alley located in deep space. Meanwhile, Nate and Zari spend some time together camping in Alaska. Constantine works on his new magical abilities, and Ava tries on wedding dresses.

At the bowling alley, the owner, Buddy, informs the Legends that to go back home, they must defeat the Pin Killers, a group of notorious bowling experts and reigning champions of the alley. Not everyone is on board with the idea, and there is some friction among the group, but Sara manages to get them to play. The Pin Killers have turned earth into a giant bowling ball, stranding Nate and Zari. As the Legends prepare to take on the Pin Killers in the bowling match, Zari questions her relationship with Nate.

As the fate of the earth rests on their shoulders, the Legends start to feel the pressure and perform badly, but Sara motivates them. Zari shoots one of the Pin Killers causing him to miss his shot. Astra then scores a perfect strike and wins the game for the Legends. Nate reassures Zari that he wants to be with her. The rest of the Legends reunite with Sara’s group at the alley, and the episode closes out with them taking a picture together.

