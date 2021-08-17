‘Legends of Tomorrow‘ season 6 episode 12 deals with the harmful effects of the dark magic Constantine has been resorting to. The group of superheroes is forced to take a longer route back home, and they play a board game to pass the time during their journey in space. However, things take a dark turn when the game becomes eerily realistic. If you are looking for a rundown of the episode’s events, you can head to the recap section. For those of you eagerly waiting for the next episode, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 13.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 13 will release on August 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The network drops new episodes of the show every week on Sundays. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes,

Where To Stream Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13 Online?

For watching ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 13, you can tune into The CW on your television screens at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the new episode on The CW’s official website or The CW mobile app with the help of your active cable subscription details. Folks without a cable subscription can stream the upcoming episode on live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Apple TV. You can also choose to buy the latest episode on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13 Spoilers

Episode 13 of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 is titled ‘Silence of the Sonograms.’ It will reveal the identity of the mysterious intruder. This person is likely to be Bishop, and our heroes will pull out all stops to capture him. Mick’s due date is likely approaching fast, and Gary will try to help him as much as possible. Meanwhile, Zari will try to figure out what is wrong with Constantine with the help of Spooner and Astra. Ava could be tasked with interrogating Bishop, with Sara and Nate keeping a close eye on the intruder. Check out a promo for the new episode!

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 12 Recap

The twelfth episode of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 is titled ‘Bored on Board Onboard.’ In the episode, the Legends are returning to earth from the bowling alley. Zari swaps places with Zari Tarazi. Constantine’s magical spell causes Gideon to overload, which prolongs the Legends’ trip. To pass the time, the crew members, except Gary and Mick, decide to play a board game called Beast/Slayer. With Constantine’s magic, the group is teleported into the game. Inside the game, one of the Legends is the beast, whom the others must identify.

Things begin to escalate out of hand when the game begins to get too real. To end the game, Sara reveals herself as the beast. However, another beast attacks and kills her. On the ship, Kayla arrives and helps fix the jump drive. She then attacks Mick and Gary. Mick reveals that he is pregnant. The new beast turns out to be Constantine’s dark side, and Zari is able to end the game by stabbing the beast. On the Waverider, the crew awakens after the game ends. Sara hears a mysterious voice and follows it. The episode ends with Sara seeing an unidentified person.

