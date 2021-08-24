The thirteenth episode of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 brings back the menacing Bishop in an unexpected manner. The new clone of Bishop who arrives on the Waverider is seemingly harmless, but Sara knows he cannot be trusted. Our heroes find themselves in a pickle as Bishop shows his true colors. You can catch up on the episode’s events in the recap section. However, let’s first take a look at what challenges the Waverider crew will face in ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 14.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 14 will air on August 29, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The sixth season comprises 15 episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes each.

Where To Stream Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 14 Online?

To watch ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 14, cable users can switch their TV screens to The CW at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also watch the new episode on The CW’s official website or The CW mobile app using your active cable subscription details. Cord-cutters can stream the upcoming episode on live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Apple TV. You can also opt to purchase the latest episode on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 14 Spoilers

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 14 is called ‘There Will Be Brood.’ The episode will focus on Constantine, who is consumed by his dark side and fixated on finding the Fountain of Imperium. Bishop could end up taking control of the Waverider, leaving the Legends stranded. Astra and Spooner will likely end up following Constantine to the 1920s while the rest of the Legends try to get help. We could also learn more about Bishop’s master plan and Spooner’s past.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13 Recap

Episode 12 of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 is titled ‘Silence of the Sonograms.’ It opens with Sara capturing Bishop and imprisoning him. Bishop reveals that he contains only 94% of the original Bishop’s DNA and insists he isn’t harmful like his predecessors. However, Sara remains suspicious.

Ava is sent to question Bishop about his motivations. She feigns vulnerability and asks Bishop to help plan her wedding so as to get him to open up. Meanwhile, Mick’s due date has arrived, and he goes into labor. Bishop overrides Gideon revealing that the remaining 6% of his DNA is that of Sara. He helps Mick deliver the eggs and then willingly returns to captivity.

Constantine has been struggling to deal with his dark side and continues to use the dark potion. Zari swipes a bottle of the potion and, with Astra’s help, figures out that it is made of blood from Hell. Constantine claims the potion from Zari but throws it away, and the two mend their fractured relationship. Bishop, who has stolen Mick’s comms, contacts Constantine’s dark side. The episode ends with Bishop offering Constantine a chance to reclaim his original magical abilities.

