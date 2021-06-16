The sixth episode of ‘Legends of Tomorrow‘ season 6 brings some shocking revelations that change the status quo of not one but two members of the Waverider crew. In the episode, Mick and Kayla try to rescue Sara while on earth, the Legends track down a new alien anomaly. You can find a detailed description of the episode’s events in the recap section. If you are impatiently waiting to see how the latest reveals will affect the Legends moving forward, here’s what you can expect from ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 7.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 7 releases on June 20, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show, with a runtime of 41-45 minutes, air on the network weekly, on Sundays.

Where To Stream Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 7 on your television screens, you can tune in to The CW at the date and time given above. You can also watch the new episode on The CW’s official website or the mobile app by logging in through your active cable subscription. The new episode can be streamed on live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV, Hulu Live TV, and Apple TV. You may also choose to purchase the latest episode on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 7 is titled ‘Back to the Finale Part II’ and will follow the Legends as they travel back in time to stop Sara from getting abducted. This is sure to have major ramifications on the timeline, irrespective of the outcome of this mission. Sara, Mick, and Kayla will team up and try to escape from Bishop’s planet. Meanwhile, after learning a shocking truth about herself, Spooner is likely to question her decision to join the Legends. Here’s a promo for episode 7!

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 6 Recap

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 6 titled ‘Bishop’s Gambit,’ picks up immediately after the previous episode as Bishop reveals to a stunned Sara that he is a clone. Mick and Kayla arrive on Bishop’s planet, but Mick gets captured, and the Waverider is stolen. Meanwhile, on earth, Constantine has a hard time adjusting to living with the Legends.

Ava manages to get Gideon online, and she reveals that an alien anomaly in 1956 has checked into a mental institution under the name of Sara Lance. They go to the time period and learn at the institution that the alien is Amelia Earhart, who Sara met on Bishop’s planet. She is the one who stole the Waverider. Astra uses magic to read Amelia’s memories and learns she is the real Amelia Earhart and the aliens experimented on her, making her a hybrid. The alien side of Amelia emerges and reveals that Spooner also has an alien inside her. The alien Amelia claims to have killed Sara.

Bishop leaves Mick and other Ava clones to die by lifting the barrier that is protecting them from the toxic atmosphere. Gary saves one of the Ava clones while Mick shares an oxygen mask with Kayla, and the two make it to her ship. At Bishop’s lair, he reveals that he killed Mick, which enrages Sara, and she kills him. Another Bishop clone takes his place, and Sara discovers that she is also a clone. The episode closes with Bishop showing Sara her dead body.

Read More: Where Is Legends of Tomorrow Filmed?