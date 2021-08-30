‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 is racing towards an enthralling conclusion, with the penultimate episode of the season delivering some clever twists that land Legends in some serious trouble. Bishop and Constantine steal the Waverider and end up exposing earth to all kinds of grave threats. There is also a heartbreaking death in the episode, and you can read more about the same in the recap section. Before that, let’s dive into everything you need to know ahead of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 15.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Finale Release Date

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 15 will release on September 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The episode serves as the season six finale. The sixth season consists of 15 episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes each.

Where To Stream Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Finale Online?

Cable users can watch ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 15 on The CW at the date and time specified above. You can also watch the new episode on The CW’s official website or The CW mobile app using your active cable subscription details. Folks without a cable subscription can stream the upcoming episode on live TV streaming services such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Apple TV. You can also opt to purchase the episode on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Finale Spoilers

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 finale is titled ‘The Fungus Amongus.’ The episode will follow the Legends, who must prepare for a legendary battle against an armada of aliens. With their latest mission putting them in a do-or-die situation, Sara and Ava will likely tie the knot with each other. Their happiness will be short-lived, of course, as they must find a way to beat the aliens with the odds stacked up against them. Behrad might come up with an ambitious plan, and the Legends might receive help from an unexpected ally. Here’s a promo for the finale!

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 14 Recap

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 episode 14 is titled ‘There Will Be Brood.’ It opens with Constantine teaming up with Bishop, and the duo hijacks the Waverider while the other Legends are at Constantine’s house. Astra and Spooner sneak on board the Waverider and realize that the duo is headed to the Fountain in 1925 Texas.

In Texas, Spooner meets her mother and learns that she was sent to the future using the Fountain. Constantine reveals that Spooner’s mother will die while defending her land. Meanwhile, the other Legends contact Kayla so that they can use her ship to reclaim the Waverider and save Mick’s eggs.

Constantine and Bishop go to activate the Fountain. Spooner saves her mother from dying while Astra protects a younger Esperanza and sends her to the future. The Legends arrive in 1925, and Zari goes to find Constantine while the rest of the group saves Mick’s eggs.

Constantine anticipates that Bishop will use the serum meant to activate the Fountain on himself. He steals the serum and uses it on himself. However, Bishop has poisoned the serum, and Constantine begins to die. Bishop reveals that the Fountain is a gift from the aliens meant to protect the earth. He destroys the Fountain as Constantine dies with Astra and Zari present beside him.

