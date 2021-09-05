Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ is a sci-fi superhero television series that follows a group of saviors called the “Legends” brought together by Time Master Rip Hunter to stop Vandal Savage from rattling the concept of time and destroying life in the process. The show is based on the characters of DC Comics and is created by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer.

Ever since this exhilarating superhero series released on January 21, 2016, it has spawned six seasons that have retained a decent fanbase. In the sixth season, one of the main characters, Sara, gets abducted by a pro-alien villain who has claimed to have foreseen the end of humanity. Now that it has ended, you must be hoping to watch more episodes. Well, here’s all that we know about ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 7!

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Release Date

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 6 premiered on May 2, 2021, on The CW and concluded on September 5, 2021. The sixth season has 15 hour-long episodes in total.

As far as the next season is concerned, we have news for you! On February 3, 2021, The CW confirmed the seventh season of this superhero television series that viewers gradually warmed up to. The initial episodes reportedly were not appreciated by the critics as such, but with the introduction of adequate comedy and an elevated standard of quirkiness, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ has fans waiting for season 7 to air.

What’s even more exciting is that there are so many changes shaping the next season. So we’re in for a lot of surprises! During its Comic-Con@Home panel on July 25, 2021, executive producer Phil Klemmer revealed interesting information about a character tweak and new addition. Apart from that, Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu would be returning as co-showrunners. New members Paiman Kalayeh and Mercedes M. Valle have already joined the writing team, while Leah Poulliot and Emily F. Cheever were promoted to staff writers.

With regards to the filming, you will be glad to know that the team has been hard at work since July 12, 2021, and is expected to take a wrap by December 14, the same year. The show also started filming its 100th episode on August 5, 2021. Hence, The CW seems to have set a clear road map for the next season of the show. As per what the network has announced, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ season 7 will release on October 13, 2021.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Cast: Who is in it?

The primary cast of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ reprising their roles for season 7 includes Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz and Zari Tarazi, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tarazi, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz. All of these actors have been confirmed to reprise their roles in season 7.

Moreover, Amy Louise Pemberton will take a break from her voice role and portray Gideon in flesh and blood. Matt Ryan will essay the role of a new character named Gwyn Davies, who is an eccentric scientist from the early 20th century, rather than return as John Constantine. Dominic Purcell, who plays Mick Rory/Heat Wave, implied that his contract has perhaps expired, so we might see him as a recurring character in the next season.

Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Plot: What is it About?

Towards the end of season 6, we see the Legends retaliate against Bishop’s master plan as Sara and Ava even break some rules to put an end to this misery. The team takes a huge blow after Constantine’s death which prompts them to disregard everything despite the consequences involved. The next season similarly will have more dangerous revelations awaiting them, especially the downfall of the “Avalance” wedding, which will be disrupted by a well-known enemy.

There will also be a new character, Dr. Gwyn Davies, an eccentric scientist (Matt Ryan) from the early 20th century who might be exactly what the Legends have been looking for! Speaking of Matt’s latest endeavor, executive producer Phil said he is excited to have fun discovering how this new character fits in and ruffles some feathers!

