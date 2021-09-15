Lego Masters Season 3: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Lego Masters’ (stylized as ‘LEGO Masters’) is the American iteration of the wildly popular British reality series of the same name. It revolves around contestants in pairs of two who compete against each other to complete Lego-building challenges and take home the ultimate honor of being titled the Lego Masters and a cash prize of $100,000.

The series first premiered in 2020 and has received a fairly positive reception with two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations as a testament to its popularity. With the show’s sophomore outing crowning its winners recently, fans must be eager to learn whether the ingenious game show would be returning with another season. In that case, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything we know about ‘Lego Masters’ season 3.

Lego Masters Season 3 Release Date

‘Lego Masters’ season 2 premiered on June 1, 2021, on Fox. The season finale aired on September 14, 2021. The second installment contains 12 episodes (2 more than its predecessor) that have a runtime of approximately 43 minutes each.

As far as a third installment is considered, Fox is yet to officially renew the series for a new season. The viewership for season 2 fell drastically in comparison to the debut season, which could be a cause of concern for the network. However, fans need not worry as the network has previously played hardball with respect to the show’s renewal.

The second season was officially announced nearly seven months after the first season finale aired. Fox also hasn’t announced the cancelation of the show. Therefore, the chances are that the network could greenlight season 3 in the coming months. All things said, a prospective ‘Lego Masters’ season 3 could premiere sometime in early 2022.

Lego Masters Season 3 Cast: Host and Judges

‘Lego Masters’ is hosted by Will Arnett, who stars in the 2017 animated film ‘The Lego Batman Movie‘ as the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett, creative Designers for the LEGO group, serve as the competition’s judges. The second season also features Ken Jeong and Jennifer Love Hewitt in guest appearances.

For the third season, Arnett is likely to return as the host, with Berard and Corbett stepping back into the shoes of the judges. After a dismal lack of guest judges in the second season, the third season could follow in the footsteps of season 1. As a result, we could see some celebrity judges stopping by on the show.

Lego Masters Season 3: What can it be About?

In the show, Lego builders compete against each other in pairs of two. Each episode has a particular theme based on which the contestants must create their builds. The judges then pick the top team and bottom two teams from that week based on their performances. Ultimately, one team is eliminated each week except for the first one.

Starting from week one, the contestants have a chance to earn the Golden Brick, which provides them with immunity from elimination whenever they like. Once the previous holders have used the Golden Brick, it becomes available for other competitors to win.

The format of the show has remained mostly untweaked throughout the first two seasons. Therefore, we expect season 3 to follow a similar format. A new set of 10-12 teams will be seen in the new season competing for the title of Lego Masters.

