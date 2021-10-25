Letterkenny Season 10 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Jared Keeso, ‘Letterkenny’ is a comedy sitcom that follows the residents of the fictional town of Letterkenny in Ontario, especially focusing on siblings Wayne and Katy, who run a farm and production stand with the help of their friends. The series progresses through the quirky lives of distinct people that come in the way of Wayne and Katy, as their actions make them involved with the rest of the town’s residents that ranging from the farmers to the drug addicts.

‘Letterkenny’ is based on ‘Letterkenny Problems,’ a 2013 YouTube short-format web series created by Keeso. In February 2016, Crave premiered the first season of the show to much acclaim. Ever since its premiere, the show garnered an incredible fan base who admires the show’s eccentric set of characters and humor. The show also managed to find a home in the U.S. through Hulu in 2019. Over nine seasons, the show has become an absolute delight for the admirers of refreshing comedy. If you are curious about the upcoming installment of the show, here’s everything we know about ‘Letterkenny’ season 10!

Letterkenny Season 10 Release Date

‘Letterkenny’ season 9 released in its entirety on December 25, 2020, on Crave. The ninth season released in its entirety in the U.S. on December 26, 2020, on Hulu. Season 9 comprises seven episodes of runtime between 19-30 minutes each. As far as the tenth season is concerned, here’s what we know!

In September 2020, the executive producer of the show Mark Montefiore confirmed that ‘Letterkenny’ is renewed for a tenth season. The production of season 10 was supposed to commence from August 2020 but had to postpone till June 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming of the season finally began in June 2021 and is expected to comprise seven episodes. The filming of the tenth and eleventh seasons was jointly completed in Greater Sudbury. Even though an official release date is yet to be announced, the tenth season might follow the Christmas season release pattern of the eighth and ninth seasons. If that’s the case, we can expect ‘Letterkenny’ to release late in 2021.

Letterkenny Season 10 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Letterkenny’ season 10 will see the return of the principal cast, including creator Jared Keeso as Wayne, Michelle Mylett as Katy, Nathan Dales as Daryl, K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan, Dylan Playfair as Reilly, Andrew Herr as Jonesy, and Tyler Johnston as Stewart. They will be joined by Lisa Codrington as Gail, Tyler Hynes as Dierks, Clark Backo as Rosie, and Kaniehtiio Horn as Tanis. Jacob Tierney (Glen), Even Stern (Roald), Patrick McNeil (Connor), and Mark Forward (Coach) are also expected to feature in the tenth season. We also might see some fresh faces in season 10.

Letterkenny Season 10 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 9 of ‘Letterkenny’ dives more into the lives of Letterkenny residents as some major breakthroughs happen in the town. Wayne encounters his French ex-girlfriend Marie-Frédérique when the whole town is celebrating Tanis’ own energy drink. Stewart and Roald launch their deejay venture, whereas the town is shocked to see the arrival of a big-chain restaurant called Breastaurant. Katy is exuberant with dates one after the other readied up for her but gets disappointed with each of them.

Season 10 of ‘Letterkenny’ will continue to explore the idiosyncrasies of the Letterkenny residents. We can expect a little turn of events in the life of Wayne with her ex-girlfriend’s presence in town. Katy might come up with a solution to rejuvenate her dating situation after realizing that her options in the town are simply worthless. Stewart and Roald will have new adventures on their way and hopefully, the institution of MoD3ans will remain unchallenged by other establishments.

Read More: Shows Like Letterkenny