Lies and Deceit Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

An adaptation of the British series ‘Liars,’ ‘Lies and Deceit’ is a Spanish drama thriller series created by Curro Novallas and Norberto Lopez Amado that scopes the account of a potential case of rape and causes the audience to indulge in self-reflection through its realistic narrative. Set in Mallorca, the series revolves around the conflict between a literature teacher at a high school named Laura Munar and a notable surgeon Xavier Vera, that takes birth the following morning of their dinner together when Laura suspects that she was drugged and raped the previous night after dinner. It is her word against his, and the viewers are left to wonder who is telling the truth, keeping them scratching their heads.

The original series ‘Liar’ created by Jack and Harry Williams received mixed reviews from fans as well as critics, but that didn’t stop the duo of creators to take on this challenge. Due to their combined brilliance and creativity, things worked out pretty well as the first season of their Spanish adaptation did pretty well as it was praised by many critics. The gripping story was exposed to a newer set of audiences in Spain and other parts of the world when it released in April 2020, which opened doors for conversation about the show and the harsh reality of the real world it portrays. With many people enjoying the first season, it begs the question about the release of a potential second season. Well, if you wish to know about the same, we have got you covered!

Lies and Deceit Season 2 Release Date

‘Lies and Deceit’ season 1 released on April 19, 2020, on Atresplayer Premium, with the season finale airing on May 24, 2020. The first season comprises six episodes that have a runtime between 45-51 minutes each. The show got released for streaming on Netflix as well, from March 4, 2022, onwards.

When it comes to the second season, this is all that we know about it. As of now, there has not been an official statement made by any cast or crew member regarding the renewal or cancellation of this thriller show. However, when we consider the high ratings and positive responses that the series received from fans and critics, not to mention an unclear end without closure, we can come to the conclusion that ‘Lies and Deceit’ is more likely to be renewed than canceled. Since it has almost been two years since the release of the first installment, it would be safe to expect ‘Lies and Deceit’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2022.

Lies and Deceit Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Even though the announcement for the second season is yet to be made, we always have room for making speculations as to who might retain their characters and return to the next installment of the series. Angela Cremonte plays Laura Munar, who is a high school English teacher that claims of being sexually abused. On the opposite corner, there is Javier Rey who plays Xavier Vera, a well-known surgeon and the one who is accused of rape. Even though the character of Xavier is shown dead at the end of the first season, rumor has it that it may have been just another plot of his to get away from the accusations. Apart from these two characters, Miquel Fernandez as Ivan, Manuela Velasco as Catalina Munar, and Itziar Atienza as Daniela Bauza are also likely to make a return in the second season.

Lies and Deceit Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the first season, Laura is seen trying to prove that her accusations and claims are not lies or empty, while Vera tries his best to prove his innocence. Throughout the narrative, they both are looking to prove themselves truthful and the other one deceitful. In the climactic season finale, the viewers are left with the mysterious or fake death of Xavier, leaving room for interpretations of all kinds.

If or when the third season gets released, it is expected to reveal the truth surrounding the unexpected death of Xavier, whether he is really dead or just faking it to get away from the consequences of his actions. If he is indeed dead, then viewers can expect to learn about the perpetrator behind his death. Moreover, you are also likely to see the entire truth behind what really transpired on that dinner night.

