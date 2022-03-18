Life and Beth Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Life & Beth‘ is a comedy-drama series that revolves around Beth and her seemingly perfect life. Soon, an unexpected incident occurs and she gets hit with some nostalgia as she keeps getting flashbacks of her teen self. This allows Beth to contemplate clearly about her own life and she remembers her journey towards being the person that she is today and learns who she really wants to become.

Created by Amy Schumer, ‘Life & Beth’ lives up to its genre as the narrative is sprinkled with some well-timed humor while maintaining the presence of drama throughout. The comedy series premiered in March 2022 and opened up to some mixed reactions from fans and critics, but the positive ones have been optimistic enough to make you want to give it a try. Following the conclusion of season 1, many fans are already keen to get some information regarding the next round. Well, if you wish to know the release date and other details about season 2, here is all that we know!

Life & Beth Season 2 Release Date

‘Life & Beth’ season 1 released in its entirety on March 18, 2022, on Hulu. The inaugural season comprises ten episodes in total that have a runtime of 24-32 minutes each.

When it comes to the second season of the comedy series, here is all that we know. As of now, Hulu or any of the cast members have not come forward to announce the renewal or cancellation of ‘Life & Beth.’ This means that we cannot be certain about the future of the show but what we can be certain about is the fact that Hulu mostly tends to stick with comedies for at least more than a season or two. So, fans have a reason to stay optimistic and keep their fingers crossed.

In addition, given the reputation and repertoire of Amy Schumer, it would not make sense for the network to not give her another chance. But that is an argument for when the series flops entirely, but ‘Life & Beth’ has not done particularly bad, in fact, it is more than decent for an inaugural season of a show. The series puts a spotlight on how important it is to step back for a while and think about who you truly are and what your goals are to get to know yourself wholly. This theme seems to have resonated with many viewers as many have shown love and appreciation behind the idea of the comedy-drama series.

So, if we take into account all the above-mentioned factors and remain hopeful that the show will get renewed by the end of Summer 2022, we can expect ‘Life & Beth’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2023 on Hulu.

Life & Beth Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Apart from Amy Schumer (Beth), who is the creator and protagonist of the comedy series, ‘Life & Beth’ features a star-studded cast of actors, including Michael Cera (John), Michael Rapaport (Leonard), and Susannah Flood (Ann). All these main cast members are expected to reprise their respective roles in the second round if the show is greenlit.

In addition, there are several other actors that are likely to return for a potential second season, including Kevin Kane (Matt), Yamaneika Saunders (Kiana), Laura Benanti (Jane), Larry Owens (Clark), LaVar Walker (Lavar), and Rosebud Wallker (Meri). Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility of seeing some fresh faces as the series is likely to introduce new characters in the second installment.

Life & Beth Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The season kicks off by slowly portraying the frailties and cracks in the seemingly perfect life of Beth when she hears the news about her mother’s unexpected demise. Beth, along with Matt, arranges a funeral, which causes her to dig through her own past and reminisce deeply about her life. She makes some changes in her life and works towards her real purpose. In the season finale, she decides to be done with any regrets that might be holding her back and plans to move forward by cutting some old ties and forgiving.

Now, if the show gets greenlit for the second round, it is more likely to focus on adult Beth and the decisions she makes now, in order to work towards her goals. We will get to see the consequences of the actions and decisions that she took at the end of the first season. Other than that, ‘Life & Beth’ season 2 is expected to contain the same amount of humor and drama spread throughout the narrative to keep the viewers hooked and curious at the same time.

