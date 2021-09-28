Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Season 2: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan’ or ‘Uramichi Oniisan’ is a slice-of-life comedy anime that follows the eponymous nihilistic protagonist as he navigates life through the thick and thin. The thirty-something-year-old former gymnast now works as a host on “Together with Maman,” a children’s educational TV program. Despite his best efforts to keep an uplifting mood, Uramichi sadly ends up revealing his deepest insecurities and dark realities of life in front of innocent children leading to comical scenarios that can leave anyone in splits. Based on Gaku Kuze’s Japanese manga of the same name, the anime first premiered on July 6, 2021. The show was instantly praised by critics for its impressive characterizations and captivating premise.

Although it did receive its fair share of criticism, the series is rated highly by viewers online. Following the conclusion of season 1, fans can’t be any more excited to learn whether Uramichi and his friends will return for another season. In case you are curious about the same, we have got you covered.

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Season 2 Release Date

‘Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan’ season 1 released on TV Tokyo and BS11 on July 6, 2021, in Japan. After its 13-episode run, the series ultimately concluded on September 28, 2021. Studio Blanc has developed the anime with Nobuyoshi Nagayama helming the directorial team and Tōko Machida overseeing the scripts.

As far as season 2 of the slice of life dark comedy series is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. None of the people/companies involved in the development of the first season, including Studio Blanc, has officially confirmed the show’s renewal. As mentioned before, the series has been rated highly by the anime fandom and has also received tons of positive reviews worldwide. Coupled with a decent viewership and a global fan following, it seems that the anime has a bright future ahead of itself.

If we look at the source material, the first season has only adapted three volumes of Gaku Kuze’s work, so there is still a lot left to explore. Therefore, it is almost guaranteed that the show will return for another installment. Taking production and other factors into consideration, we can expect ‘Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan’ season 2 to release sometime in early 2023.

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan Season 2 Spoilers

In the season 1 finale, Tobikichi has a dream about Uramichi’s farewell party. When he suddenly wakes up, he fears that it may be prophetic. Later Amon meets the protagonist because he can’t come up with any new creative ideas and needs his help. Unfortunately, Uramichi believes he can’t do anything for him and refuses to assist his creative endeavors. However, that does not discourage Amon, who continues to stalk him around. The following day a kid from the studio suddenly disappears.

But when the entire team of “Together with Maman” looks for him, they find that he himself has been wandering around the studio and has not gone too far. As the episode concludes, Uramichi appears proud of himself that he made a difference in people’s lives and has friends whom he can trust.

In season 2, the series may briefly focus on the protagonist’s rivalry with Masami-chan. Uramichi and his friends will also dip their feet in the world of social media only to be perplexed by its absurdity. The protagonist may finally fall in love and deal with the ups and downs of a relationship. Unfortunately, his winter break will still be long and lonely. Uramichi will also visit Tokyo for the first time and get mesmerized by the life of people there.

