Light the Night Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s ‘Light the Night’ is set in the late 1980s and chronicles the lives of the hostesses at Light Bar, located in Tiaotong, Taipei City. In particular, the Chinese-language drama focuses on mama-san Rose and mama-san Sue, who together run the popular establishment. Engaging in sex work due to a myriad of reasons, the women of the club emerge in a new and suspicious light after one of them is found murdered. The show, directed by Yichi Lien and written by Cheng Che Tu, is thus a period drama and murder mystery mixed into one chaotic, insightful, and suspenseful experience.

Fans across the world were thrilled by the show’s exploration of a topic mainstream media still shies away from. Season 1 of the show establishes the main storylines and makes us all the more curious about the women — driven by sadness, greed, and anger — working at the nightclub and their possible connection with the killing. Needless to say, fans are curious about whether there’ll be a second installment since a major mystery is left unresolved at the end of the first installment. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Light the Night’ season 2.

Light the Night Season 2 Release Date

‘Light the Night’ is billed as a three-part Netflix series and so, naturally, season 2 will follow the show’s maiden edition. It is to be noted that, technically, season 2 is simply part 2 of the show. Thus, you will be pleased to know that ‘Light the Night’ season 2 will premiere on December 3, 2021, at 3 am ET, on Netflix. The second season will comprise eight episodes with an expected runtime of approximately 50 minutes each.

Hold on, there’s more good news! In November 2021, Lien stated, “With the luxury of telling our story [of ‘Light the Night’] over 24 episodes with such a large cast, we were able to fully satisfy our creative vision.” Thus, fans can get ready for a part 3/season 3 as well. We can’t wait to see more of the simultaneously passionate and harrowing world of the Light Bar’s hostesses.

Light the Night Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The main cast of season 1 will be reprising their roles in season 2. This includes Ruby Lin (Rose/Luo Yu-nong), Cherry Hsieh (Ah-chi), Puff Kuo (Aiko), Nikki Hsieh (Yuri), and Esther Liu (Hana). Additionally, we will also get to see Derek Chang (He Yu-en), Rhydian Vaughan (Chiang-han), Tony Yang (Pan Wen-cheng), Cammy Chiang (Ya-ya), Hu Wei-Jie (Hsiao-hao), and Tomohisa Kagami (Mr. Nakamura). We might also get to see Cheryl Yang (Sue/Su Qing-yi) in flashback scenes. There is also the possibility that new faces will join the mix.

Light the Night Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

Season 1 chronicles the affairs of Light Bar and dark secrets pertaining to mama-san Rose and mama-san Sue’s nightclub begin to surface. The backstories of all the hostesses are slowly revealed and the complicated situation of the bar, its clients, and its legal legitimacy becomes apparent. On the other hand, we see how Sue finds Yuri selling drugs and Aiko’s mother realizes the truth about her profession. Romances blossom as well — Aiko becomes obsessed with He Yu-en and Sue decides to marry Mr. Nakamura, much to the displeasure of Ah-chi, who wanted to be with him as well. In the finale, we see Rose coming face to face with Sue’s body in the mortuary.

Season 2 will continue with the storylines established in the show’s maiden run. Thus, we will eventually move closer to Sue’s killer; the backstory of each hostess and those close to Sue will probably be highlighted. The second season too is expected to constantly shift between the past and present and we will possibly find out more about Ah-chi’s reaction to Sue’s engagement with Mr. Nakamura. Additionally, we might also see Rose’s condition and the state of Light Bar after the murder of Sue. Plus, we expect to get more information about the relationship between Rose, Chiang-han, and Sue as well.

Read More: Light the Night Filming Location