Light the Night Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Light the Night‘ is a Taiwanese crime series that revolves around two women who run a Japanese-themed nightclub in Taipei catering to the demands of wealthy businessmen. Set in the 1980s, the series depicts the close relationship that these two women—Rose and Sue—share. Their pasts and love lives are intertwined, which causes some rifts between them.

Alternatively known as ‘Blue Hour,’ the mystery series might appear to be soapier than usual and not so fast-paced as compared to other shows in the genre, but the engaging murder mystery aspect makes up for it. Apart from mostly receiving positive reviews from critics, it has garnered a strong fanbase that continues to grow. Since its original premiere on November 26, 2021, the crime drama has delivered three seasons. So, if you are looking for details about the potential season 4, let us share all the information we have gathered!

Light the Night Season 4 Release Date

‘Light the Night’ season 3 released in its entirety on March 18, 2022, on Netflix. The third season consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 46-55 minutes each.

As far as the fourth round of the crime show is concerned, here is all that we know. Netflix is yet to make an official announcement regarding the renewal or cancellation of the series. It is known that the streaming giant usually tends to grant at least a few months to let the show find its feet before analyzing its performance and making any sort of decision about the future installments. When we look at the ratings of the previous installments of ‘Light the Night,’ it is evident that the show is loved and appreciated by many viewers.

In February 2022, Ruby Lin (Rose) revealed that it is possible for the show to return for a fourth round as long as they come up with a good storyline, preferably even better than the first three seasons. She also added that if the team decides to work on season 4, it would be a good idea to release it simultaneously with a movie spinoff.

So, fans have a reason to stay optimistic and hopeful as everything points towards the renewal of the mystery series. So, if Netflix announces the show’s renewal in the next few months, we can expect ‘Light the Night’ season 4 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

Light the Night Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

The lead actress Ruby Lin plays Rose, who is the manager of the nightclub Hikari. If the show gets recommissioned for the fourth round, she is likely to reprise her role. Cheryl Yang might continue to feature as Sue in flashback sequences. Sue is the owner of Hikari and Rose’s best friend. Moreover, due to the pivotal role that Yo Yang (Pan Wen-cheng) plays in the show, we can expect to see him in the potential fourth round as well.

Other cast members may also return if ‘Light the Night’ is greenlit for season 4. They are Derek Chang (He Yu-en), Esther Liu (Li Shu-hua AKA Hana), Puff Kuo (Wang Ai-lien AKA Aiko), Cherry Hsieh (Chi Man-ju AKA Ah-chi), and Nikki Hsin-ying Hsieh (Huang Pai-he AKA Yuri). In addition, we can expect to see some fresh faces since new characters might be introduced in the potential fourth edition.

Light the Night Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 of ‘Light the Night’ follows the investigation of Sue’s murder, as the authorities responsible delve deeper into the case and get closer to the truth. Throughout the season, several secrets come out in the open, and we see characters handle the truth in their own way. Being a murder mystery, the themes of confessions and investigation are ever-present in the narrative, while there are instances of some characters taking a trip down memory lane too. In the season finale, the truth finally comes to light, and almost everyone does what they can to protect the ones they love.

If greenlit, the fourth installment might take a new turn following the events of the third season’s finale. In February 2022, Ruby Lin also stated that the writing team was interested in coming up with a much better storyline for the potential fourth season. Simply repeating another character’s death to keep the plot going is not something that they would like to.

Read More: Is Light the Night Based on a True Story?