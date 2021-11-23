Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Developed for the screen by Liz Tigelaar from Celeste Ng’s best-selling 2017 novel, ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ is a mystery drama miniseries that showcases a tale of family dynamics, past secrets, motherhood, and social identity. Set in the ’90s in the suburb of Shaker Heights, Ohio, the Hulu original depicts the story of Elena Richardson, a mother of four whose affluent family’s lives get intertwined with Mia Warren, an artist who moves into her house as a tenant along with her daughter Pearl.

Upon its release in Spring 2020, the show was highly praised for its powerful performances, becoming the most-watched series on Hulu within 2 months of its premiere. It also received multiple nominations for various awards, including the Primetime Emmy Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Praised by both viewers and critics, the family drama matched up in quality and fame to the acclaimed novel it is based on. Fans have been long hoping for a season 2 since the conclusion of the inaugural season of the show. Well, here is all we know about the prospects of ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ season 2!

Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 Release Date

‘Little Fires Everywhere’ season 1 premiered on Hulu on March 18, 2020, and concluded its run on April 22, 2020. The first season consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 53–66 minutes.

As far as another season is concerned, here’s what we know. The first season of the show covers the entire material and storyline of the novel. Thus, the possibility of a second season appears a bit bleak as the makers conceived the show as a limited series. Kerry Washington, who plays Mia in the show, teased fans with a cryptic message on Twitter in September 2021, which hinted at the chance of season 2. But sadly, it was just intended to raise awareness about voting and left fans disappointed.

However, author Celeste Ng does not fully rule out the thought of exploring different ideas with the same characters in the future. Even the show’s creator Liz Tigelaar expressed a keen interest in doing a second season, as she really enjoyed making the first one. However, she stated that it would be more of a spin-off due to the way things end between the characters in season 1.

Furthermore, actor Gavin Lewis, who plays Moody Richardson on the show, feels that the inconclusive ending has some elements which can still be explored further. Thus, even though no renewal has been announced for a second season yet, we can still be hopeful as it all depends upon the decisions of the makers and the network. If everything works out and the show gets recommissioned for another season, we can expect ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ season 2 to release sometime in 2023.

Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show returns for season 2, Reese Witherspoon (‘Legally Blonde’) and Kerry Washington (‘Scandal’) are most likely to reprise the roles of Elena Richardson and Mia Warren, respectively. Other cast members who may return are Lexie Underwood as Mia’s daughter Pearl, Jade Pettyjohn and Megan Stott as Elena’s daughters Lexie and Izzy, Gavin Lewis as Moody Richardson, and Huang Lu as Bebe Chow. Also, Rosemarie DeWitt and Geoff Stults are expected to return as the McCulloughs, among many others. Apart from the usual cast, intriguing new characters may also be introduced to carry the story ahead.

Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ focuses on the family dynamics of the Richardson family and how the entry of the Warren mother-daughter duo ruffles feathers in the town of Shaker Heights. Mia helps co-worker Bebe Chow get visitation rights for her biological daughter Mirabelle, which leads to a bitter battle with her adoptive parents — Linda and Mark McCullough. Elena finds out that Pearl was the surrogate child Mia escaped with.

On the other hand, Lexie poses as Pearl to get an abortion, ending in major fallout within the Richardsons. Elena makes Mia leave the house, which also leads to the youngest Richardson daughter, Izzy, causing an arson attack on the house out of spite for her mother. Eventually, Mia takes Pearl and leaves town to go live with the former’s parents, while the daughter of the McCulloughs gets kidnapped, which causes them to go after Bebe Chow. Meanwhile, Izzy decides to leave home and run away after an altercation with her mother.

The inconclusive ending of the first season leaves a lot of room for story arcs that can be explored in the subsequent season. A potential season 2 can put the focus on how Pearl bonds with her grandparents. Other aspects which can be picked up on are what happens to Izzy after leaving home and whether Mirabelle is found safely or not. If renewed, we can also expect to see Elena deciding to take charge of her life following the tragedy that befalls her idyllic household in the finale of season 1.

