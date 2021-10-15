Little Things Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Dhruv Sehgal, ‘Little Things’ is an Indian romantic comedy series that revolves around a couple in their twenties and their everyday lives as they go through various phases in their relationship. The show initially premiered on October 25, 2016, on Dice Media’s official YouTube Channel. Subsequently, Netflix purchased the franchise, and the show is now housed by the streaming giant.

The series has received praise for the simplicity of its narrative that focuses on two people in a relationship and their journey together. One of the strongest aspects of the much-loved romantic drama is its relatable characters and their experiences. The acting and the dialogues have received much appreciation. So, as the fourth season hits the screens, fans already have their eyes and ears open for a possible season 5. So, will there be another round? Here is everything we’ve got!

Little Things Season 5 Release Date: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Little Things’ season 4 premiered on October 15, 2021, on Netflix. The fourth installment comprises eight episodes, with a running time of 19-31 minutes each.

As far as the fifth season is concerned, we have news, and you will want to brace yourselves for this one! The fourth round has been announced as the show’s final outing. However, it seems that there is no particular reason for it other than bringing things to a close on a high note. This was corroborated by Mithila Palkar (Kavya) in an interview in early October 2021. The actress admitted that although she had mixed feelings about the show coming to an end, she also thought it was best to end things at a high point.

Both Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal (Dhruv Vats) admitted that the fact that season 4 is the show’s swan song has not yet sunk in for them. Moreover, the actress shared that if the possibility for a fifth season ever crops up, they would probably jump at the opportunity. On several occasions, Palkar and Sehgal opened up why working on this production meant so much to them– they grew up with the show, both personally and professionally.

Something that Palkar and Sehgal cherished about working on the series is the fact that viewers deeply connect to the characters. In fact, it is quite common for the lead cast to receive messages from fans stating how watching their show helped them go through significant changes in their lives. In the October 2021 conversation, Sehgal admitted that he began taking screenshots of the messages he received. They are even contacted by fans from other countries as well as people from different age groups.

However, the one thing that series creator, co-writer, and lead star Sehgal will miss is, working with the entire cast and crew. After all, the team worked closely for more than five years. Sehgal shared that working on the show was quite a special experience, especially for the co-writers, as the process involved them discussing the highs and lows of life with each other. On the whole, he felt like he worked with his friends, which is something that he will miss dearly.

With all that said, it is unlikely that ‘Little Things’ season 5 will ever get made. But we need not lose heart since the series brings the story of Dhruv and Kavya to a satisfying and realistic end. The romantic comedy establishes that the reason the couple works so well is that they are keen on finding solutions and reasons to be together. The good news is, the show is a part of Netflix’s video library, and you can revisit your favorite episodes anytime you like.

