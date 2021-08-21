‘Locke and Key‘ is a supernatural drama series about Nina Locke and her three children, who move to their father’s hometown in Matheson, Massachusetts, to live at Keyhouse, their ancestral home. It is based on the comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez and developed for television by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite.

The series first premiered in 2020 and immediately captured the hearts and minds of the audiences with its imaginative storytelling and enthralling mysteries. Therefore, if you are a fan of the show, you must be wondering when the series will return to our screens. Allow us to share with you all the details about ‘Locke and Key’ season 2.

Locke and Key Season 2 Release Date

After the positive reception of the first season that premiered on February 7, 2020, Netflix renewed the series for a second season on March 30, 2020. After waiting for nearly a year and a half, fans of the show finally have an update on the release of the sophomore season. ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in October 2021 on Netflix.

Warning: BIG news from the Locke family incoming… Locke & Key Season 2 will premiere this October🗝 pic.twitter.com/cc35pz7HaZ — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) June 8, 2021

However, an exact premiere date hasn’t been revealed. Production on the second season commenced in September 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic prevented an earlier start to filming. Principal photography on season 2 wrapped on April 16, 2021. Netflix seems extremely confident in the horror show and has already renewed it for a third season on December 18, 2021. That’s not all! The cameras began rolling on the third installment in May 2021 and filming concluded by the end of August of the same year. Therefore, fans likely won’t have to wait much longer for another season.

Locke & Key Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Locke and Key’ stars Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke alongside Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Jackson Robert Scott as Nina’s children, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, respectively. The rest of the main cast comprises Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish, a filmmaking student at Matheson Academy; Laysla De Oliveira as Echo/Dodge, the demonic well-lady; and Griffin Gluck as Gabe, a new student at Matheson Academy.

For the second season, all the main cast members are set to reprise their roles. Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke) and Hallea Jones (Eden Hawkins), who appear in recurring roles in the first season, have been promoted to series regular status. New faces joining the cast for season 2 include Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett, the charismatic new history teacher at Matheson Academy, and Liyou Abere as Amie Bennett, a friend of Bode.

Locke & Key Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

At the end of the first season of ‘Locke and Key,’ Dodge attacks Keyhouse in order to find the Omega Key. However, Bode uses the Matchstick Key to destroy Dodge’s shadow. The kids are then able to send Dodge back using the Omega Door. However, in a twist ending, it is revealed that Dodge used the Identity Key to swap Ellie’s appearance to look like her. As a result, the children got rid of Ellie while the real Dodge is probably still a threat. Eden is hit by a demonic bullet and is seemingly possessed.

The second season will follow the Locke family children as they learn the responsibilities of being the Keepers of the Keys. The group might also find out a way to rescue Ellie from the Void. We could potentially see the introduction of more keys that open new doors.

Kinsey’s relationship with Gabe could end up causing trouble for the siblings as he is another form of Dodge. Tyler is close to becoming an adult, and as a result, he could start forgetting the magic. The Locke family is likely to face unexpected threats. However, one thing fans shouldn’t expect is for the season to follow the exact same plotlines as the comic books.

