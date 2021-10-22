Locke and Key Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Locke and Key’ follows the adventures of the Locke family in their ancestral home that’s full of magical keys. The constant battle between the Locke children who guard the powerful keys and demonic entities that try to steal them has raged on for two seasons and given us many an epic moment. The tumultuous season 2 finale also seems to be taking the story in a new direction, and there might just be more to the Keyhouse saga.

Based on the comic-book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, the fantasy horror series has garnered a global fan following with its intricate plot and myriad characters. The story has also given us tantalizing glimpses into the origin of many of its characters and keys, making things all the more intriguing. If you can’t wait for another season, we’ve got some news for you! Here’s everything we know about ‘Locke and Key’ season 3.

Locke and Key Season 3 Release Date

‘Locke and Key’ season 2 premiered on October 22, 2021, on Netflix. All 10 episodes, each with a runtime of between 40 and 50 minutes, released simultaneously.

As for another season, fans of the show will be elated to know that not only has season 3 been greenlit, but production on it has also already wrapped up! After being renewed for a third season in December 2020, principal photography on season 3 began soon after production on season 2 wrapped up. By September 15, 2021, season 3 had completed filming as well.

However, there is still no official news of a release date. Shows, especially ones with relatively large-scale productions like ‘Locke and Key,’ generally don’t release more than one season a year. Considering season 2 has just premiered, we might have to wait a while before season 3 comes out.

Since most of the main cast are children and young adults, the production possibly filmed seasons 2 and 3 so close to one another for the sake of continuity in their appearance. Considering season 2 released in late 2021, and production for the next season has already wrapped up, we expect ‘Locke and Key’ season 3 to premiere around early to mid-2022.

Locke and Key Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Locke and Key’ is led by Emilia Jones, Connor Jessup, Jackson Robert Scott, Darby Stanchfield, and Aaron Ashmore, who essay the Locke family members Kinsey, Tyler, Bode, their mother Nina, and their uncle Duncan respectively. Supporting cast members include Petrice Jones (Scot), Sherri Saum (Ellie), Genevieve Kang (Jackie), Hallea Jones (Eden), Laysla De Oliveira (Dodge), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Coby Bird (Rufus), and Bill Heck (Rendell).

Season 3 will almost certainly see all these cast members reprise their roles, with some of their characters (like Rendell and Dodge) appearing in flashbacks. Kevin Durand, whose character Frederick Gideon makes a few brief appearances in season 2, will also likely play a bigger role in the upcoming season 3.

Locke and Key Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 closes soon after the epic battle between Dodge and the Locke family, in which the former is defeated and seemingly killed. However, Dodge’s minion Eden then releases an even more sinister entity named Frederick Gideon. The residents of the Keyhouse remain ignorant of the new enemy even as Tyler leaves to go traveling for a few months, leaving Kinsey and Bode to watch over the keys.

Season 3 will most likely feature the eponymous Locke family battle against Frederick Gideon for control of the keys, and the stakes will likely be even higher. Secrets about the void behind the Black Door and the history of the demonic whispering iron used to make the magical keys will also be explored. Lastly, now that Tyler finally knows how to forge keys with specific intentions, we can expect to see ones with even more eclectic powers in the upcoming season.

Read More: Best Shows Like Locke And Key