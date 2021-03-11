Based on Japanese novel series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara, ‘Log Horizon’ is a popular isekai anime. It revolves around a group of individuals who one day get transported into the MMORPG game they all play, ‘Elder Tale.’ This event comes to be known as the Apocalypse. While the show has numerous important characters, its protagonist is Shiroe, a brilliant strategist who establishes the eponymous guild and later co-founds the Round Table alliance. . Season 3 of ‘Log Horizon,’ also known as ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 episode 10, titled ‘Labyrinth in Akiba,’ is set to premiere on March 17, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. Studio Deen produced the upcoming season, with Shinji Ishihira serving as the director and Toshizo Nemoto as the primary scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the music, and Tomochi Kosaka handled the character designs. The rock group Band-Maid performed the opening theme track “Different,” and Miyu Oshiro performed the ending theme track “Blue Horizon.”

Where to Watch Log Horizon Season 3 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can watch season 3 on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. ‘Log Horizon’ season 2 with English dubbing is available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. Furthermore, the first two seasons of the anime series are also available with English dubbing on Animelab.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, the Log Horizon members decide to allow Lelia and Litka Mofur to stay with them. They subsequently begin training with the younger members of the guild. While others seem mostly dismissive of the Genius threat that the sisters have reported, Shiroe seems apprehensive. Minori, who has developed a crush on him, asks him to help her shop for raids. Shiroe gladly accepts, and the two of them spend some time together.

Meanwhile, Rayneshia, Misa, and Rieze converse about how they will go to the Chinese server and get Krusty back. Rieze states that she will not be going on this expedition because she has some responsibilities in Akiba. Misa announces that she will serve as Rayneshia’s security. One day, Minori and other younger members of the guild wake up to find that Shiroe and others are missing. She realizes that Ereinus has attacked the city. In episode 10, the younger members of Log Horizon might have to save others as Akiba faces an unprecedented attack.

