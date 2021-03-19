Developed from a Japanese novel series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara, ‘Log Horizon’ is a popular isekai anime. It follows a group of gamers who get transported inside the game they all play along with hundreds of thousands of others from all over the world. The story revolves around the eponymous guild and its members and allies. Season 3 of ‘Log Horizon,’ also known as ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 episode 11, titled ‘Despair Genius,’ is set to premiere on March 24, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. Studio Deen produced the upcoming season, with Shinji Ishihira serving as the director and Toshizo Nemoto as the primary scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the music, and Tomochi Kosaka handled the character designs. The rock group Band-Maid performed the opening theme track “Different,” and Miyu Oshiro performed the ending theme track “Blue Horizon.”

Where to Watch Log Horizon Season 3 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can watch season 3 on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. ‘Log Horizon’ season 2 with English dubbing is available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. Furthermore, the first two seasons of the anime series are also available with English dubbing on Animelab. On February 24, 2021, Funimation began streaming the English dubbed version of season 3 episodes.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, the genius Ereinus transports all of the adventurer inhabitants of Akiba to an alternate version of the city. The adventurers quickly discover that this alternate Akiba is infested with Level 65 monsters. After their initial battles against the monsters go horribly wrong, the adventurers also realize that they all have been collectively downgraded to Level 35. Shiro figures out that Ereinus has learned how the game mechanism works and is using the “teacher system” against the adventurers. The “teacher system” is normally used in training sessions for the recruits, but Ereinus’ effective implementation of it has put the adventurers’ lives in danger.

When Shiroe encounters Lelia and Litka, the two latest additions to Log Horizon, he realizes that the system is only affecting players above Level 65. He then gives the Mofur sisters a notebook in which he has gathered all the information he has found on the attacker and tells them to find Minori and Akatsuki. In episode 11, Minori, Akatsuki, and the other young Log Horizon members might lead a counterattack against Ereinus.

