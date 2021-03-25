Based on a Japanese novel series written by Mamare Touno and illustrated by Kazuhiro Hara, ‘Log Horizon’ is a popular isekai anime show that tells a story of gamers who get transported inside the MMORPG game they all play. They discover that they now look like their avatars. The plot predominantly focuses on Shiroe, the eponymous guild leader and Round Table Alliance co-founders. Season 3 of ‘Log Horizon,’ also known as ‘Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table’ (‘Rogu Horaizun Entaku Hōkai’), premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Log Horizon’ season 3 episode 12, titled ‘Nightingale’s Song,’ is set to premiere on March 31, 2021, on NHK Educational TV. This will be the final episode of season 3. Studio Deen produced the series, with Shinji Ishihira serving as the director and Toshizo Nemoto as the primary scriptwriter. Yasuharu Takanashi provided the music, and Tomochi Kosaka handled the character designs. The rock group Band-Maid performed the opening theme track “Different,” and Miyu Oshiro performed the ending theme track “Blue Horizon.”

Where to Watch Log Horizon Season 3 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands) on the same day of their airing in Japan. Furthermore, the Portuguese subtitled version is available on Funimation, and Russian, German, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim.

In Japan, viewers can watch season 3 on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. ‘Log Horizon’ season 2 with English dubbing is available on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and HIDIVE. Furthermore, the first two seasons of the anime series are also available with English dubbing on Animelab. On February 24, 2021, Funimation began streaming the English dubbed version of season 3 episodes.

Log Horizon Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, as all the players over Level 65 have been downgraded to Level 35, the responsibility to defeat the Genius Ereinus falls on the younger players’ shoulders. Using Shiroe’s notebook as a guide, Minori builds a raid party with 23 other players from Log Horizon and Crescent Moon Alliance. She divides the party into four groups of six players. Although there is initially some skepticism, as no one in the party except for Akatsuki has participated in a raid before, Touya manages to convince the others with an impassioned speech.

The raid party subsequently attack the guild building with Minori as the leader and Touya as the tank. They successfully make their way through a heavy infestation of monsters to reach Ereinus. The battle seems to go in the adventurers’ favor in the early stage. However, the genius changes strategy as it starts losing HP. It tells the young adventurers to lose hope as it has defeated their seniors. This seems to work until Akatsuki, who has not been affected by Ereinus’ powers, attacks the genius. In episode 12, Akiba Guild Hall Raid Party might finally defeat Ereinus, freeing their seniors from the effects of its powers. Minori might tell Shiroe how she feels about him.

