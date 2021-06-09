Created by Michael Waldron, ‘Loki’ is a superhero series that follows the eponymous character’s journey across space and time after he escapes with the Tesseract in 2012 and subsequently gets captured by the enigmatic Time Variance Authority (TVA). Despite being depicted either as an antagonist or antihero, Loki is by far one of the most loved popular characters among MCU fans. The eponymous show seeks to depict him as an independent character away from Thor and the movies about him.

In the pilot episode, Loki is taken to the TVA headquarters, where he is forced to undergo a trial for being a variant. The judge, Ravonna Renslayer, sentences him to be “reset,” which, by all indications, seems to mean death. Fortunately for Loki, a veteran TVA agent named Mobius M. Mobius steps in and convinces the judge to hand the God of Mischief over to him. He helps Loki see that the grand purpose that the latter has pursued all his life is ultimately meaningless. The episode ends as Mobius asks for Loki’s help to capture another variant, who has already killed several TVA operatives. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, here is everything you need to know.

Loki Season 1 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Loki’ season 1 episode 2 is set to release on June 16, 2021, at 3 a.m. ET or 12 a.m. PT on Disney+. New episodes air every Wednesday. The inaugural season of ‘Loki’ comprises 6 episodes with 40-50 minute runtimes each. The show is part of phase 4 of MCU.

Where to Stream Loki Season 1 Episode 2 Online?

Loki season 1 Episode 2 will be exclusively available on Disney+ for the platform’s paid subscribers. The subscription costs $7.99/month or $79.99/year. Viewers can also get Disney+ as part of a bundle that includes ESPN+ and Hulu (with ads) for $13.99/month.

Loki Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 2, Loki might accept Mobius’ request to help him locate the dangerous variant. The episode might also reveal why the variant is exclusively targeting the Minutemen. Mobius hasn’t said much about the variant to Loki yet. The God of Mischief might come to know more about the variant and how it differs from him.

Before its release, a trailer for the show confirmed that Loki is gender fluid. And this is fairly true as well for the mythological Norse god of the same name. The variant might prominently be used to demonstrate this aspect of the character. Now that Loki has been forced to let go of his previous sense of purpose, he might find a new one in pursuing the variant and working closely with the TVA. Episode 2 might also depict Renslayer’s painful history and how she became a part of the TVA.

