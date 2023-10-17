Laura Haddock’s The Boy At The Back Of The Class Kicks Off Shooting in London in December

‘The Boy at the Back of the Class,’ starring Laura Haddock, is set to start filming in London on December 30. The feature film follows a 9-year-old girl named Alexa, who, along with her classmates, befriends a young boy named Ahmet when he joins her class. As they get to know him, they discover that he is a refugee who has been separated from his family. Moved by his situation, Alexa and her friends embark on a mission to help reunite Ahmet with his family.

Directed by Stephen Herek, the film is likely to address the themes of compassion and friendship and even shed light on the plight of the refugees. Herek is an experienced director with a diverse portfolio that includes projects such as ‘Dog Gone,’ ‘Mr. Holland’s Opus,’ and ‘101 Dalmatians.’ The movie is an adaptation of a book of the same name, written by Onjali Q. Raúf. It’s noteworthy that Raúf is also involved in the film as a writer, alongside Tim John, which bodes well for the adaptation’s faithfulness to the source material.

The drama movie boasts an impressive cast, including some well-known and talented actors. Haddock, recognized for her roles in popular projects such as the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ films and Netflix’s ‘The Recruit,‘ will be one of the main stars in the film. The cast also includes Jason Isaacs, known for his notable roles as Lucius Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies and Mr. Darling in ‘Peter Pan.’ Vanessa Redgrave and Freida Pinto, both renowned actresses in their own right, add further depth and talent to the ensemble.

Although the production of the film is slated to begin this year, potential scheduling adjustments loom due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. London has always been a hospitable location for filmmakers and given the rich history of the city, it has continued to be used as a favorite filming location in recent years for projects like ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘Barbie,’ and Wes Anderson’s ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.’

The film is currently in its pre-production stages and a specific release date has not been finalized. However, eager fans can anticipate a glimpse into the movie once trailers and teasers are prepared for release. As the cast and crew work diligently to bring this exciting project to life, movie enthusiasts will have something to look forward to as they await more updates.

