Lookism Season 2: What to Expect?

Developed from the Manhwa series written and illustrated by Park Tae-joon, ‘Lookism’ is a South Korean animated series that tells the story of Park Hyung-seok, a short and overweight teenager who suffers severe bullying at school. After his mother witnesses this, she decides to transfer him to a better school. Even though she can’t afford it, she hopes that Hyung-seok’s life will improve. On the day he is supposed to start at the new school, Hyung-seok finds a tall, handsome, and athletic stranger staring back at him from the mirror. He later discovers that his old body is asleep on the mat. Desperate to make changes in his life, Hyung-seok goes to his new school in his second body and has a vastly different experience from ever before,

Following its release, ‘Lookism’ received positive reviews, with critics praising the animation and plot. If you are wondering whether there will be ‘Lookism’ season 2, we got you covered.

Lookism Season 2 Release Date

‘Lookism’ season 1 premiered on December 8, 2022, on Netflix. It was originally supposed to be released on November 4 but was postponed in the aftermath of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush. As ‘Lookism’ season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the series creators nor the Netflix executives have yet confirmed the development of season 2. South Korea-based Studio Mir developed the first season. The animation studio is predominantly known for developing most of ‘The Legend of Korra.’ Moreover, Studio Mir has developed animated shows such as ‘Voltron: Legendary Defender,’ ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,’ and ‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood;’ and films such as ‘Big Fish & Begonia,’ ‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge,’ and ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ for Netflix.

All three shows mentioned above have received multiple seasons. So, if ’Lookism’ is able to replicate their success in its first season, there is a significant chance for it to get greenlit for more.

Park Tae-joon’s original Manhwa is quite popular in and out of South Korea. Besides the Netflix animated series, it has also received a live-action treatment in China in 2019. Moreover, Park Tae-joon’s work is quite extensive. Over 400 chapters across 19 volumes have been published to date, and the first season only adapts the first 27 chapters. So, there is plenty of material for future exploration. If the next season of the show is announced within the next few months, viewers can expect ‘Lookism’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q4 2025.

Lookism Season 2 Plot: What Can It be About?

In the ‘Lookism’ season 1 finale, Hyung-seok and Pyeon Deok-hwa’s performance wins them the singing competition at the school festival. The music producer who earlier refused to work with Deok-hwa offers a contract to Hyung-seok, but the latter declines when the said producer doesn’t extend the same contract to his friend. Deok-hwa is also removed from the school’s official video of the performance, but it only increases his determination. DG makes his first appearance in the show, and Choi Su-Jeong is revealed to have two bodies like Hyung-seok.

In the prospective season 2, chapters 28 onwards of the original Manhwa will likely be covered. Several students, including Deok-hwa, might start live-streaming. Hyung-seok will probably impress Su-Jeong’s bodyguard with his fighting abilities, prompting the other young man to agree to train him.

