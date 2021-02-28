Created by Sigal Avin, ‘Losing Alice’ is a psychological thriller that revolves around Alice, a director, for whom all moral considerations become irrelevant after her acquaintance with a talented young woman, Sophie. As she gets to know Sophie more, Alice’s obsession for her increases, and eventually there is no going back. As the story progresses, the complex relationship between the character confuses the protagonist who becomes paranoid by the end.

Season 1 of ‘Losing Alice’ was praised by the critics for its gripping storytelling and impressive character development. The show now has a massive loyal fanbase that might be expecting another season. If you too want to know whether there will be a ‘Losing Alice’ season 2 or not, then we have a lot to tell you.

Losing Alice Season 2 Release Date

‘Losing Alice’ season 1 premiered on January 22, 2021, on Apple TV+, and concluded on February 26, 2021. It consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 45-47 each. Ahead of its release on Apple TV+ the show was released in Israel on June 18, 2020, on Hot 3.

As far as season 2 of ‘Losing Alice’ is concerned, there is no official renewal as of now. The show ends with Alice confronting the harsh reality that she has wrongly accused Sophie of stealing Naomi’s script and murdering her. But it turns out that Noami is alive, but it was too late to apologize as Sophie was shot dead by Pnina.

‘Losing Alice’ season 1 ends leaving nothing to the viewer’s imagination. With a satisfying ending, the possibility that show the will come back with another season is low. In an interview with Decider, while talking about the likelihood of season 2, Ayelet Zurer said,” I’ll do anything to work with Sigal again. I had so much fun. We became such close friends, and it would be amazing. I don’t know if this could turn into another thing because I feel like it’s a closed story.”

However, in the same interview, Ayelet also admitted that she does not know what plans Sigal Avin has for the show. The title of the season finale is “The End”, which might be a clue that the show won’t return with another season. Moreover, it premiered back in June 2020, in Isreal and so far there is no update.

But in the past, there have been instances when tv shows have returned for another season because of their high ratings and a huge fan following. If that is the case with ‘Losing Alice’ it might return with another season, in which case it will probably release by mid 2022.

Losing Alice Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The show is headlined by Ayelet Zurer, who essays the role of Alice. She is best known for her roles in ‘Daredevil’ and Netflix’s psychological thriller ‘You’. The Israeli actress Lihi Kornowski portrays Sophie. Gal Toren plays the role of Alice’s husband, David while Yossi Marshek appears as Tamir. Other notable cast members include Shai Avivi as Ami, Chelli Goldenberg as Tami, Hadas Jade Sakori as Maya, Sigalit Fuchs as Lifshitz, and Nova Doval as Keren. Except for a few, most cast members will reprise their roles in season 2 of ‘Losing Alice’

Losing Alice Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

Season 1 of the show ends with Alice finally realizing the harsh truth. She confronts her past delusions about her friend, Sophie, who dies in the season finale. Now, Alice is hopeless with little to look forward to. Her relationship with David has always been unsteady, but she has children who can help her cope with the loss of Sophie.

Season 2 of ‘Losing Alice’ can delve deeper into Alice’s relationship with David. Her paranoia has been an important element of season 1, the creators will probably explore it further as it will help them create an engrossing plot. There were multiple instances when Alice suppresses her sexual desires, so she might even find a new partner, and the show can have some new faces as well. Regardless, of the choice that creators make, ‘Losing Alice’ season 2 is likely to retain its elements of mystery in the future as well.

