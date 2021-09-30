Netflix’s ‘Love 101’ (or ‘Aşk 101’) is a Turkish teen drama that follows the journey of five students as they try to make their beloved teacher Burcu fall in love with their basketball coach Kemal. Directed by Ahmet Katıksız, it sees ideal student Işık assist four misfits Eda, Sinan, Osman, and Kerem, in avoiding expulsion by preventing the relocation of the only teacher that stands up for them in a school full of bullies and authoritarians. Set in Istanbul of the late 1990s, it is full to the brim with the simultaneous boldness and vulnerability of teenagehood.

The show is an interesting take on the high school romance genre as it outlines the process of discovering friendship, identity, respect, and purpose through hardships. Season 2 of the show concludes with the ragtag and endearing group of friends we first met on April 24, 2020, when season 1 premiered. Despite the show’s popularity, even amongst non-Turkish audiences, Netflix has decided to terminate the show after just two seasons. If you’re wondering why the streaming giant made this decision and whether there’s any chance of season 3, we’ve got just the information for you!

Love 101 Season 3 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Love 101’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on September 30, 2021, on Netflix. It comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 44-52 minutes each.

As far as another season of the Turkish drama series goes, here’s all the information we have! Unfortunately for fans, the show will not be renewed for a third season. In late September 2021, the official page of the Netflix show announced the release date of season 2, referring to it as the final season of the show. The decision makes sense considering the storylines of all the characters are successfully concluded in season 2.

Furthermore, the cast shared several pictures and videos, explicitly mentioning that it is the last season of the show. At Netflix’s premiere party for the second season of ‘Love 101,’ many of the cast and crew talked about their delightful experience on set, elucidating how they had made lasting friendships and would miss the show that had brought them all together.

Season 2 allows viewers to see the result of the group’s grand plot for their teacher Burcu while they battle with identity and friendship. Rebellion and chaos ensue as authoritarian Necdet is taken down. Eda and Kerem figure out their dynamic and clashing personal choices. Kemal guides troubled Sinan, who has been abandoned by his parents, while sparks fly between Osman and Elif. Life passions and personal responsibilities are challenged and figured out. Ultimately, Burcu and Kemal continue to head the school and its students.

Thus, ‘Love 101’ season 3 has officially concluded. The finale concludes with the original gang of 5 reminiscing their days as teenagers at their old hangout spot, indicating that their friendship withstood the test of time. Since the character arcs and storylines have satisfactorily reached their intended ends, season 3 is not a possibility. While it is sad to see the show end, there’s always the possibility of endless rewatches on Netflix! Shows like ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Skins,’ and ‘On My Block’ can also satisfy your craving for genuinely well-written teen shows.

